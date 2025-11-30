Ravens Pass Rusher Responds to Getting Fined by NFL

A Baltimore Ravens pass rusher received a fine from the NFL for an action in a recent game and gave his response to the league.

Dre'Mont Jones Responds to the NFL

The NFL fined Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones $14,055 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the 23-10 win over the New York Jets at M&T Banks Stadium in Week 12.

This fine was the only one on a Ravens player and was the third highest in the NFL in Week 12.

They deemed a motion he did with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter as "violent conduct" he made after a sack.

Jones looked like he gave a "cut neck off" motion, but he said it wasn't anything like that. Jones said on Twitter that it was an "it's over" gesture, since the game was coming to a close.

He also made a joke that, "now my kids aren’t gonna have Christmas gifts this year," after the fine.

I was just saying “it’s over” like in a competitive sense and now my kids aren’t gonna have Christmas gifts this year #ThankYouNFL https://t.co/5126HoMGc8 — Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) November 29, 2025

Ravens' NFL Fines in 2025

Jones isn't the first Ravens player that the NFL has fined this season, with four other teammates earning similar punishments.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman received a $25,154 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbally abusing an official in the 28-6 road win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey earned a massive, $46,371 fine for his use of the helmet on hit on Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus in the 30-16 home win in Week 8.

Humphrey earned his first fine of the season, $11,593 for a facemask in the 37-20 road defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) attempts a tackle in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cornerback TJ Tampa also earned a fine for a facemask, $6,303, in the 38-30 home defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was the first Ravens player that earned a fine from the NFL, with a hit on the quarterback with his body weight in the 41-17 home win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 that docked him $17,389.

Dre'Mont Jones' Time with the Ravens, NFL

Jones is in just his first month with the Ravens, after they landed him in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 3 in exchange for a conditional-fifth round pick that could turn into a fourth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He only made one tackle in his first two games, but had his best game with the Ravens in the win over the Jets, with four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks.

Jones came from Tennesssee where he signed a one-year, $10 million contract on March 14. He started nine games for Tennessee, making 26 tackles (13 solo), five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.

He played previously with the Seahawks, who he signed a three-year, $51.53 million contract on March 13, 2023.

Jones started 16 games in 2023, but just seven games in 2024, playing all 34 games over those two seasons in Seattle.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He made 77 tackles (40 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery, before they released him in the offseason.

Jones' first NFL team was the Denver Broncos, who took him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent four seasons with the Broncos, becoming a starter on the defensive line after his rookie season in 2019.

Jones started 29 of 56 games in Denver, making 133 tackles (76 solo), 28 tackles for loss, 38 quarterback hits, 22 sacks, six passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles and one forced fumble.

