Nick Saban Backs Ravens' Derrick Henry Amidst Browns Trash Talk
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has never been one to get involved in trash talk, but trash talk often seems to find him.
As one of the best running backs of this generation with the nickname of "The King," Henry has faced trash talk from numerous opposing defenders trying to downplay how special he truly is. The latest example comes from Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit, who said Thursday that Henry is "not hard" to tackle ahead of Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Considering that Henry is basically a human bowling ball at 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds, many have questioned Delpit's comments over the past few days. That includes legendary college coach Nick Saban, who coached Henry at Alabama from 2013-15.
When asked about Delpit's comments during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban was quick to come to the defense of his former running back.
"I don't even know which Cleveland Browns guy said that," Saban said. "But if they had to practice every day against this guy, I guarantee you they'd be the first one to say, 'I ain't tackling his ass every day.'"
When Saban learned the Brown in question was Delpit, a former rival at LSU, he couldn't help but ask "how many times did they beat us when [Henry] played?" Alabama beat LSU all three years Henry was there, but Delpit and the Tigers did get a win over the Crimson Tide in 2019 en route to the national title.
Saban also revealed how Henry has remained one of the league's best rushers into his 30s, and why he doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.
"Do you understand how long this guy's arms [are] when he stiff-arms you and you try to tackle him?" Saban said. "I don't know what his sleeve length is, but it's out there. ... The big thing is, once this guy gets going and once he gets downhill, he's much faster than people think. He doesn't look like he's fast, but he's got such a long stride. ... You don't want the guy to get out. You want to keep him boxed in."
Henry previously brushed off Delpit's trash talk, merely stating "we'll see on Sunday." Again, he's never been one to get involved in these kinds of feuds, but his old coach clearly has no issue with it.
