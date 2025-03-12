Old DeAndre Hopkins Post Should Get Ravens Fans Excited
The Baltimore Ravens added another weapon to their arsenal, signing five-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year contract. Hopkins joins a group of receivers that already includes Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, giving Baltimore a very good trio of receivers. Not to mention the fact that Derrick Henry is still playing at an elite level out of the backfield to give the Ravens an All-World offense.
And while Ravens fans were pleasantly surprised by the news of the signing, it would appear Hopkins himself foreshadowed at a possible team up with Lamar Jackson and Henry. Five years ago, Hopkins posted a photo of himself, Jackson, and Henry with the caption "How many TDs would this trio total?" Now in 2025, we will find out the answer.
Henry and Hopkins were teammates for a season in 2023 when both were in Tennessee with the Titans. And while Hopkins may not be what he once was, he is still a very good outside receiver that can now gracefully transition into a No. 2 option.
Hopkins spent the 2024 season with the Titans and Kansas City Chiefs after being traded to Kansas City ahead of the NFL trade deadline. He totaled 56 catches for 600 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
