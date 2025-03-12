Analyst Praises Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins Signing
The Baltimore Ravens made their first splash during the legal tampering period of free agency by signing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year, $5 million deal.
The Athletic's Mike Jones is grading every free agency signing and gave the Ravens an "A" for the move.
"Hopkins saw his production decline significantly last season: He went from a 1,000-yard receiver in 2023 with the Titans to a combined 610 receiving yards and five touchdowns with Tennessee and Kansas City," Jones writes.
"Much of his minimal production in Tennessee had a lot to do with awful quarterback play. A full offseason to develop chemistry with Lamar Jackson should position Hopkins for a rebound campaign. He gives the Ravens a savvy veteran with good size and an ability to win contested catches, and the price is a win for Baltimore as well."
Hopkins adds depth, and that is why the move is looked upon favorably. They add a third receiver to work with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, so Hopkins doesn't have to be the No. 1 option like he has in the past.
Hopkins isn't going to be the leading receiver in every game because the Ravens have so many other playmakers. Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Flowers and Bateman are still the core of the offense and should be expected to still have a larger role than Hopkins.
Anything Hopkins brings to the offense is gravy, and if someone ahead of him on the depth chart gets injured, he is someone the Ravens should feel comfortable with playing a larger role.
Baltimore will also likely bring in a rookie as well, and Hopkins is a mentor who can help give someone guidance to help start a hopefully long career in the league.
If there are any negatives, it's that he may not always be healthy, but injuries are part of the game when you have been playing at a high level for over a decade.
The Ravens should be thrilled to bring Hopkins aboard.
