Over/Under Win Totals for Ravens, Rest of AFC North

The Ravens, Bengals, and Browns are each predicted to have the same win totals in the AFC North, followed by the Steelers.

Here's a breakdown of those predictions

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Over/under 9.5 wins: Over. The Ravens made sure they entered this regular season healthy after being decimated with injuries last year. Baltimore might be a bit slow out of the gate with the availability of running back J.K. Dobbins and left tackle Ronnie Stanley uncertain over the first game or two. The Ravens, however, should be strong over the final stretch of the season and be able to reach 10 wins. — Todd Karpovich

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Over/under 9.5 wins: Over. The reigning AFC champions won 10 games last season and they’re more experienced and more talented this year. There’s no reason why they can’t win the AFC North for a second consecutive year. With Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, plenty of other weapons, a revamped offensive line, and all but one of their starters back on defense, they should post 10-plus wins. — James Rapien

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Over/under 7.5 wins: Over. Without improving their offensive line, it’s hard to see the Steelers’ season turning into much of a success. That being said, having two mobile options at quarterback (Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett) and a defense with few holes will help their cause. Plus, there’s the Mike Tomlin effect. — Noah Strackbein

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Over/under 9.5: Under. With Jacoby Brissett slated to start the first 11 games including a brutal stretch that starts in week five, the Cleveland Browns could find themselves in a position where Deshaun Watson has to go undefeated for the team to have a shot to get into the postseason. That isn’t realistic and the Browns likely finish 7-10 or 8-9. — Pete Smith

