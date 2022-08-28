Skip to main content

Making it to 53: Cleveland Browns Roster Cuts Tracker

A look at the players the Cleveland Browns are cutting ties with following their three preseason games.

It is that time of year where NFL teams scramble to get down to 53 players on their active roster. The Cleveland Browns have started that process and will be down to 53 players prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

DE Curtis Weaver has been waived. Weaver could be a player they looked to get to the practice squad, he’s been there in the past for the Browns.

OL Ben Petrula will not make the final rosters 

This piece will update as players continued to be removed from the roster.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is tripped up as he throws a pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Wyatt Teller Could Provide Answer at Right Guard
Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and defensive back Grant Delpit (22) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium.
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Browns Training Camp Helmet
Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
