Making it to 53: Cleveland Browns Roster Cuts Tracker

A look at the players the Cleveland Browns are cutting ties with following their three preseason games.

It is that time of year where NFL teams scramble to get down to 53 players on their active roster. The Cleveland Browns have started that process and will be down to 53 players prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

DE Curtis Weaver has been waived. Weaver could be a player they looked to get to the practice squad, he’s been there in the past for the Browns.

OL Ben Petrula will not make the final rosters

This piece will update as players continued to be removed from the roster.

