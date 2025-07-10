Iconic Ravens Play Snubbed From NFL's Greatest Moments
On Jan. 12, 2013, the Baltimore Ravens played in possibly the most exciting game in franchise history.
In the AFC Divisional Round, the Ravens matched up against Peyton Manning and the top-seeded Denver Broncos, who had won their final 11 regular season games. The two teams went back and forth throughout the game, but the Broncos found themselves up by seven with less than a minute to go. With the Ravens deep in their own territory, they needed a miracle to win the game, and they got it.
In the final minute, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco launched a 70-yard pass to the late Jacoby Jones, who somehow got behind the defense and walked into the end zone for the game-tying touchdown to stun the Denver faithful. The Ravens would go on to win 38-35 in double overtime as nine-point underdogs, and this play would appropriately earn the nickname Mile High Miracle.
More than a decade later, this play still lives on in Ravens lore, but it sadly seems to be more forgotten in the broader NFL landscape.
When ranking the top 25 NFL moments of the 21st Century, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin left the Mile High Miracle off the list entirely. It didn't even get an honorable mention on the list.
It's hard to think of what this moment was missing. It was in the final minute of a thrilling playoff game, it was the catalyst for a major upset, it led to the Ravens eventually winning the Super Bowl, the whole nine yards. The fact that it was an incredible play even out of context is just the cherry on top.
Then again, there have been a lot of incredible moments in the NFL over the past 25 years, so it's hard to think of a moment that should definitively be bumped out of the list in favor of it. NFL fans should just watch the exciting moments and enjoy them as they come.
