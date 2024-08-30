Watch: Marlon Humphrey Fires Up Ravens With Epic Speech
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is one of the most eccentric personalities on the team, and by extension, one of the most vocal leaders as well.
His leadership was on full display in the latest episode of Ravens Wired, a documentary series that gives fans an inside look at the team. In said episode, Humphrey fired his teammates up with an epic speech that sounded straight out of a classic sports movie.
“This training camp, every day I’ve been trying to enjoy every single moment," Humphrey said (transcript by Ravens Wire). I’ve been hating going to that weight room, but I’ve tried to enjoy it. Whatever I’m doing, I’m trying to enjoy it, and it's been paying dividends."
"The last thing in life, outside of real world life, inside of job life, is to get a ring. That’s all I want…let’s keep striving for that, let’s push each other…we got to put in work every single day…let’s keep putting in the work and we’re gonna get where we need to get.”
Last season was a tough one for Humphrey, as the former All-Pro missed the beginning of the season while recovering from offseason foot surgery. Then when he came back, he looked just a bit off from where he was earlier in his career.
"It's such a long season, [and] I wasn't really used to being hurt a lot," Humphrey said on July 23. "So, it was just something I wasn't used to. I know a lot of guys go into games hurt – every single game. I've done that a ton in my past, as well, but last year just was a little different for me, but I'm kind of ready for whatever this year."
A 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, Humphrey has been a staple of the Ravens' secondary since his arrival. Even if he's not quite the player he once was, he is still a key part of the team both on and off the field. This season, he'll look to prove he's still got it as the Ravens continue their quest for a Super Bowl ring.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!