Ravens Cut Rookie QB
The Baltimore Ravens are close to having their quarterback room figured out for the regular season.
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that the Ravens waived rookie quarterback Emory Jones on Monday. Baltimore and every other NFL team needs to have its roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Jones played sparingly throughout the preseason, only attempting more than one pass in the Ravens' second game against the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie quarterback made the most of that opportunity, completing 7 of 9 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 58-yard bomb to rookie receiver Dayton Wade.
In Baltimore's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones came in at the end of the game but was sacked and fumbled on his only snap of the game, which set up Philadelphia to make the game-winning field goal as time expired. In the Ravens' final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, he attempted and completed just one pass or two yards.
Prior to entering the NFL ranks as an undrafted free agent, Jones spent six seasons in college and started for Florida, Arizona State and Cincinnati. He played in 57 games across his collegiate career, throwing for 7,099 yards, 51 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
Josh Johnson and Devin Leary are the other two quarterbacks remaining on the roster alongside two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Johnson will serve as Jackson's backup, but Leary's future is likely on unsteady ground. The fellow undrafted rookie struggled mightily throughout the preseason, including completing 6 of 13 passes for 34 yards and throwing two interceptions in the Ravens' 30-7 loss to Green Bay on Saturday.
Baltimore also has Malik Cunningham on the roster, who was a quarterback before making the position change to receiver. It wouldn't be surprising if the Ravens enter this season with Jackson and Johnson at quarterback with Cunningham serving as the emergency quarterback should his number get called.
