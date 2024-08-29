Self Pass Fueled Ravens' Lamar Jackson's Weight Loss
The Baltimore Ravens' AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was nothing short of excruciating, so much so that even one of the few highlight-reel plays turned into a source of frustration.
Late in the second quarter, star quarterback Lamar Jackson had his pass tipped up into the air, only to catch it himself and pick up a 13-yard gain and a first down. It was a great display of his athletic ability, and it even won "Best Play" at the ESPYS.
As impressive as it was, Jackson can't help but think about what could've been. He had plenty of green ahead of him, but a shoestring tackle by Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill saved a potential touchdown.
"That made me mad. That was supposed to be a touchdown," Jackson said on "The Lounge" podcast.
"The crazy thing about it was I was like, 'If I catch my own pass with a lane, that's a touchdown.' And then it happened. I probably was a little shocked. It was like a movie. And then I got tripped up, I'm like, 'c'mon, man.'"
Even with his frustration, Jackson didn't just sit around and lament about it. The two-time MVP has lost significant weight this offseason, reportedly getting down to 200 pounds at one point. That's 15 pounds lower than the weight he played at last season and 30 pounds lighter than he played at in 2022.
The weight loss has already made a difference, as Jackson has been noticeably faster throughout training camp.
"[My speed] is definitely back where I was when I first entered the league and my first couple years," Jackson said.
Last season, Jackson rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. He was still a dynamic rushing threat, but he took greater care of himself by sliding and running out of bounds more often. Now that he's slimmed down once again, that extra safety will be paramount to keeping himself healthy.
