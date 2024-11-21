Star LB Among Four Injuries for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith's status for Monday night's game is in question after he did not participate in Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury.
Smith also missed Wednesday's practice, but due to the Ravens playing on Monday instead of Sunday, they did not release an injury report for that practice. The star linebacker first suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, Smith is the NFL's leading tackler this season with 110. He had 13 tackles before exiting Sunday's game. his underlying numbers have taken a hit this season, but he's still a key part of the defense and a leader in the middle.
Fortunately, it seems like Smith still has a chance to play on Monday night. Head coach John Harbaugh gave an encouraging update on his standout linebacker following practice.
"He's working hard to get healthy," Harbaugh said Thursday. "He's not ruled out by any stretch, I can say that. He's working toward the game at this point."
Three other Ravens in wide receiver Nelson Agholor (illness), defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) and safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) did not participate on Thursday. Agholor was the surprise of the group as he was a full go on Wednesday. Jones and Kane both suffered injuries in Sunday's game.
Running back Justice Hill was a limited participant as he goes through the league's concussion protocol. He was reportedly seen wearing a guardian cap throughout practice.
Safety Kyle Hamilton and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, both dealing with neck injuries, were full participants on Thursday. Hamilton briefly left Sunday's game at the end of the first half but came back out for the start of the second.
The Ravens and Chargers kick off from SoFi Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.
