Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Downplays Matchup vs. Brother's Ravens
With the holiday season just around the corner, there's no better time for a good ol' family reunion. Clearly, the NFL schedule makers knew that when they scheduled Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers just before Thanksgiving.
From the moment the schedule came out, this game was one to watch due to the matchup between Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and Los Angeles' Jim Harbaugh, and the brotherly rivalry that comes as a result. At least, that's the media narrative heading in. When asked about meeting his brother in prime time, Jim didn't add much to fuel the narrative.
"I'm sure he doesn't want to make it about him," Jim said Wednesday. "I don't want to make it about me. It is what it is. Big game, for sure. Two teams having at it."
The Harbaugh brothers have coached against each other twice at the NFL level, but those were over a decade ago when Jim was in charge of the San Francisco 49ers. The first was a Thanksgiving Day game in 2011, where John's Ravens won 16-6 on home turf. The second, and the one everyone remembers, was Super Bowl XLVII, when John's Ravens won 34-31 in New Orleans to claim their second championship in franchise history.
Losing a Super Bowl to his brother certainly hurt at the time, but after many years, Jim now looks back on that game with a different perspective.
"At the time, that was tough," Jim said. "After some time and reflection went by, it's my brother, it's my best friend. Really proud of him. Really happy for his success. It was earned."
San Francisco's future after that game looked bright, but it unraveled quickly. The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2013, where they put up a strong fight against the eventual-champion Seattle Seahawks on the road. In 2014, though, an 8-8 campaign led to Jim's departure despite his success with the team. The 49ers then struggled for roughly half a decade before their resurgence under Kyle Shanahan.
Jim, who just won a national championship at Michigan last season, may not have made another Super Bowl with the 49ers, but he feels confident he can do so with the Chargers.
"Walking off the field at that Super Bowl, it was like 'there will be another day.' And then there wasn't for many years," Jim said. "It looked like I wouldn't have a chance for another day. But by the grace of God ... back in it. Back on a team that has a chance to do that. So I'm very thankful."
L.A. is one of the biggest surprises of the season, currently sitting at 7-3 and already surpassing last season's win total. To build on his hot start, though, Jim must next overcome his brother's team in a highly-anticipated showdown.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!