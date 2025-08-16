Former QB Makes Bold Statement on Ravens Super Bowl Chances
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't need any more reminders about his lack of a Super Bowl ring. Really, it's just about the only thing missing from his lengthy list of accomplishments that includes two MVP awards and several NFL records.
The good news is that Jackson is still just 28 years old, and with him coming off easily the best year of season of his career, he still has plenty of chances to win a ring.
For that reason, former NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein, who will call Saturday night's preseason game between the Ravens and Dallas Cowboys on Compass Media Networks, believes Jackson's time will come.
"I think the argument holds up that Lamar is one of those guys, especially because he is with an organization that has proven under the leadership of John Harbaugh and the front office that they're going to do what it takes to be competitive every single year, and they're going to give this guy a chance to go into the playoffs every year with a roster that can hold up," Beuerlein said on "Glenn Clark Radio." "I think that's the key. He's going to have several more chances."
The Ravens are clearly on the cusp of something great, as they've been one of the league's best regular season teams over Jackson's seven years as a starter. The issue has always been their execution in January, and while that's a very tough issue to solve, it is possible.
Probably the best way to start is by taking the season one week at a time. That's what Jackson emphasized when asked about his Super Bowl ambitions at the start of training camp.
"To be honest, I'm really not trying to think that far [ahead], because every time we had those discussions, man, we get to the playoffs, but we don't punch in. We don't finish, so I'm pretty much just trying to finish camp the correct way and then get ready for the Bills. I'm not really trying to think about the Super Bowl yet."
Jackson and the Ravens will begin another quest for a Super Bowl on Sept. 7 when they face the Buffalo Bills, the very same team that eliminated them last season, on "Sunday Night Football." With arguably the league's most talented roster, pressure is higher than it's ever been in Baltimore.
