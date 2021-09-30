September 30, 2021
Tim Patrick Never Got A Chance With Ravens, Thriving With Broncos

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wide receiver Tim Patrick signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May 2017, but he was waived just two months later.

He had a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers before finding a home with the Denver Broncos.

When Courtland Sutton went down with a season-ending knee injury last year, Patrick took advantage and finished with a career-high 51 receptions for 742 yards and six touchdowns.

Patrick, 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, has continued to thrive and is second on the team with 174 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 13 times and has caught 12 passes. 

“He’s playing well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s really made a name for himself. [He’s a] big, physical receiver. Fifty-50 ball guy, he goes and gets a lot of contested catches. They use him as a blocker, as well. Everything that we thought we had; we would have loved to have kept. He’s blossomed.”

Patrick signed a one-year, $3.4 million deal with the Broncos last year and he’s set to become a free agent after this season.

With wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler out for the season, Patrick will get plenty of opportunities to make plays against the Ravens. Sutton is back in the lineup and can also create matchup problems.

"I’m just going to keep on doing what I have to do to help this team get some wins," said Patrick, who played collegiately at Utah. 

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has played exceptional, throwing for 827 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. 

