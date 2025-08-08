Surprising Player Named Ravens Most Pivotal Rookie
The 2025 season will mark the start of a new era for the Baltimore Ravens. Not on offense or defense, but rather on special teams.
With Justin Tucker gone after a series of misconduct allegations, the Ravens have entrusted their starting kicker job to Tyler Loop, a sixth-round rookie out of Arizona and the first kicker the franchise has ever drafted. Loop was previously competing with fellow rookie John Hoyland, an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming, for the starting job, but the Ravens released the latter last week, leaving the former as the only kicker on the roster.
Of course, that also means the Ravens will lean on Loop heavily this season. In fact, NFL.com's Dan Parr believes him to be Baltimore's most pivotal rookie, even above safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green.
"Obviously, there are Ravens rookies who could prove to be much more deserving of a place on this list. I recently wrote about a couple of them," Parr wrote. "Loop didn’t even enter camp guaranteed a roster spot, but if this team doesn’t realize its full potential because it can’t find a reliable kicker, that will be a pain that sticks with the franchise for a long time.
"Baltimore parted with undrafted rookie John Hoyland last week, so Loop is clearly in line to replace all-time field-goal accuracy leader Justin Tucker, who was released in May amid allegations of improper conduct during massage therapy sessions. Is Loop, who made a 62-yarder last season, up to the challenge? This is a club with title aspirations, but it’s difficult to imagine Lamar Jackson and Co. achieving their goals without a kicker they can trust."
Loop, 24, was fairly accurate at Arizona, making 67 of 80 field goals (83.8 percent) and 126 of 128 extra points (98.4 percent). He had his ups and downs throughout the offseason, but appears to be hitting his stride at the perfect time. He made all 11 of his kicks during Sunday's practice at M&T Bank Stadium, and even hit a 60-yarder that drew a standing ovation.
Obviously, Loop isn't going to be prime Tucker, but so far, he's showing that he could be a solid successor.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!