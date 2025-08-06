Ravens Rookie Confident in Replacing Justin Tucker
Replacing one of the best, if not the best, players at his position in NFL history is no easy task, but that's exactly what Baltimore Ravens rookie Tyler Loop will attempt to do in 2025.
Loop, the No. 186 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is filling the big shoes of five-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker, and he's confident in his ability he'll do just that.
"I think it can be pressure if you focus on it," Loop said. "But if we're focused on what I can control, my process, all that stuff, it just, it's one of those things."
Loop must still earn the starting job, but the Ravens have set him up to after releasing undrafted rookie kicker John Hoyland over the weekend. He's also coming off a very strong outing at M&T Bank Stadium.
The 24-year-old made all 11 of his field goal attempts, including a 60-yarder during Baltimore's latest training camp practice.
It's safe to say that only raised others' confidence in him.
"It was great. [Loop] did a nice job. He passed that test with flying colors," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I'd say [he earned an] A++, and onto the next one. [I'm] so happy for him; just for him to get through that, and now he knows 'Hey, you know can do it, and you know how to do it, just like that.' And that's the kind of guy he is, I'm not surprised, but certainly very happy."
Loop had some ups and downs earlier this offseason, but he seems to be finally hitting his stride. The Ravens are just hoping that remains the case.
Loop is the first kicker drafted by the Ravens in the team's 30-year history.
