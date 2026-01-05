Lamar Jackson Reacts to Missed Penalty in Ravens Loss

PITTSBURGH — The Baltimore Ravens suffered an awful, 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, ending their season and a chance at the playoffs.

The loss came down to the final play of the game, as Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal wide right, giving the Steelers the win.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed the PAT after their go-ahead touchdown, which would've saw the Ravens tie the game instead of win it if Loop made that field goal.

Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty pointed out that Steelers Pro Bowl special teams ace Ben Skowronek touched Ravens long snapper Nick Moore, which would've been a 15-yard penalty and given the road team a chance to win it again.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded to the apparent missed call on Twitter with a simple, "Smfh."

Why is This a Penalty?

A leverage penalty is when a defensive player jumps or stands on an opponent player or their own teammate to block a kick.

This is especially apparent when players trying to block a kick push themselves off a lineman, particularly the long snapper, to do so.

The NFL made changes that banned leaping over offensive lineman on a kick ahead of the 2017 season, with the NFLPA a massive proponent of the change, not just for the offensive lineman, but also the defensive player, who can land and hurt their head.

Skowronek doesn't intentionally try to touch the long snapper, but does try and leap over Moore, which would've ended up as a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for the leaping itself had he not touched anyone, which was why it was a leverage penalty.

Ravens Waste Great Performance from Jackson

Jackson had his best game of the season and did what he could for the Ravens against the Steelers.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

He completed just 11-of-18 passes and threw a pick, but had three passing touchdowns on the day and 238 passing yards as well.

Jackson had threw two big touchdowns to wide receiver Zay Flowers in the fourth quarter, the first of which was 50 yards and then the second one was 64 yards, giving Baltimore the lead twice. His first touchdown was 38 yards to wide receiver Devontez Walker on the opening drive.

He even made a 26-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely on fourth-and-seven on the final drive, putting the Ravens in field goal position.

Jackson has received criticism for his play in big games, especially in the postseason, but he gave everything and then some for the Ravens in this defeat.

Tyler Loop's Rookie Season Ends in Awful Fashion

Loop had a strong season for the Ravens, after they took him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Arizona.

He completed 30-of-34 field goals as a rookie, 88.0%, going perfect under 40 yards, and that miss the only one for him under 50 yards on the campaign.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Loop also made a 40-yard field goal early in the second quarter, giving Baltimore a 10-0 lead.

His 30 field goals tied for the eighth most in the NFL and his 88.0% was tied for ninth best amongst kickers with at least 20 attempts.

The Ravens look like they have their future kicker, even with the miss, which is impressive after having to replace All-Pro Justin Tucker.

