Tyus Bowser Having Solid Season for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed Tyus Bowser to a contract extension in the offseason, expecting him to become a dominant outside linebacker.

Bowser has been playing at a high level and helped pave the way for a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

Bowser recorded five tackles (four solo), two sacks (-18 yards), including a game-sealing takedown of quarterback Andy Dalton as time expired, and one forced fumble in the victory.

It marks the first game of his career in which he’s notched multiple sacks and a forced fumble, and he became the first Raven this season to achieve the feat. It was also his third-career multi-sack performance.

"Tyus Bowser who has been playing as good a football as any outside linebacker in the National Football League all season long," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Getting those sacks. But everything he does he does well and leading our team the way he does it and all of our guys who lead. That's the kind of game it was. I'm proud of these guys as could be."

Last year, Bowser produced a career-high 34 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, 14 quarterback hits, three interceptions and five passes defended.

His coaches lauded that performance and he was rewarded this week with a four-year deal, $22 million deal with $12 million guaranteed.

Bowser was humbled Harbaugh called him one of the best linebackers in the league.

“Harbs is a great guy. I respect him a ton," Bowser said. "Just to see that come out of his mouth, that meant everything to me. That’s definitely motivating. That’s going to help me move forward, continue to lock in and continue to strive to be the man that he believes [and] this team believes that I can be. I’m just going to take that and move forward with it. I’m just going to continue to keep my head down, keep working, and when those plays come around, just try to take advantage of it any way to help this team win.”