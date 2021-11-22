Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tyus Bowser Having Solid Season for Ravens

    Outside linebacker has thrived.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed Tyus Bowser to a contract extension in the offseason, expecting him to become a dominant outside linebacker. 

    Bowser has been playing at a high level and helped pave the way for a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11. 

    Bowser recorded five tackles (four solo), two sacks (-18 yards), including a game-sealing takedown of quarterback Andy Dalton as time expired, and one forced fumble in the victory.

    It marks the first game of his career in which he’s notched multiple sacks and a forced fumble, and he became the first Raven this season to achieve the feat. It was also his third-career multi-sack performance.

    "Tyus Bowser who has been playing as good a football as any outside linebacker in the National Football League all season long," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Getting those sacks. But everything he does he does well and leading our team the way he does it and all of our guys who lead. That's the kind of game it was. I'm proud of these guys as could be."

    Read More

    Last year, Bowser produced a career-high 34 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, 14 quarterback hits, three interceptions and five passes defended.

    His coaches lauded that performance and he was rewarded this week with a four-year deal, $22 million deal with $12 million guaranteed. 

    Bowser was humbled Harbaugh called him one of the best linebackers in the league. 

     “Harbs is a great guy. I respect him a ton," Bowser said. "Just to see that come out of his mouth, that meant everything to me. That’s definitely motivating. That’s going to help me move forward, continue to lock in and continue to strive to be the man that he believes [and] this team believes that I can be. I’m just going to take that and move forward with it. I’m just going to continue to keep my head down, keep working, and when those plays come around, just try to take advantage of it any way to help this team win.” 

    USATSI_17207652
    News

    Tyus Bowser Having Solid Season for Ravens

    18 seconds ago
    USATSI_16976674
    News

    Ravens Look to Higher Power in Close Games

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_11014498
    News

    Ravens Hopeful Lamar Jackson Will Be Back Week 12 Against Browns

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17208541
    News

    Ravens Report Card Vs. Bears

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17208439
    News

    Ravens-Bears Postgame Notebook

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17207905
    News

    Ravens — Bears: What We Learned

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17207923
    News

    Ravens Overcome Bears Without Lamar Jackson

    20 hours ago
    bs-sp-ravens-bears-preseason-0802
    News

    Ravens-Bears Week 11 Pregame Notes: Lamar Jackson Will Not Play

    Nov 21, 2021