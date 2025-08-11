Undrafted Ravens DB Making Strong Impression
The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with more than their fair share of cornerback injuries over the past few years, and unfortunately, the injury bug got a head start this year.
It started in Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, when Bilhal Kone, a sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, suffered a gruesome knee injury that ended his season before it could even begin. Then on Saturday, the Ravens placed Robert Longerbeam, another sixth-round pick out of Rutgers, on season ending injured reserve.
So in the blink of an eye, the Ravens lost both of the corners they drafted this year with weeks to go until the regular season begins. Even though neither Kone nor Longerbeam were starters, they were still slated to play important depth roles and their losses will be felt.
If there's any silver lining to the injuries, though, it's that other players who might not have made the roster now have a greater chance to prove themselves. Enter rookie defensive back Reuben Lowery III, an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga who has quietly been making a strong impression on the coaching staff.
"I have to say, [I am] pleasantly surprised," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Saturday. "I hate to say it, because [Lowery] was a heck of a player in college, too, but to come out here and play at the level he has – [he has been] on point [and to] know what he's doing so well has been really impressive. He's played every position. He played all three corner spots, [and] he's played both safety positions, so can't wait to see him in Dallas [in the next preseason game] and see how he plays down there."
Lowery, 23, flew under the radar at an FCS school, but he played some very impressive ball all the same. The Powder Springs, Ga., native started 29 of the 46 games he appeared in for the Mocs, racking up 166 total tackles (19 for loss), two sacks, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He earned All-SoCon (Southern Conference) honors twice, making the first-team defense in 2024 and second-team in 2022.
Through his first offseason with the Ravens, Lowery has shown that those skills very much translate over.
"Reuben, he's made plays since he's been here, so [I give] credit to our personnel staff for finding him," defensive coordinator Zach Orr told reporters on July 26. "They've done a great job finding all these rookies. . .
"Reuben has made plays since he's been here, and we're upfront with our guys in the meeting rooms. We tell them, 'Hey, block out distractions. Don't count numbers, don't worry about who's in the room. All you do is show up, work hard, make plays and be consistent. That will lead to productivity. Now you put yourself in a great situation to do great things,' and so far, Reuben has done that, so he's playing all over the secondary for us. He's been really impressive."
Lowery just had another standout play on Sunday, picking off backup quarterback Cooper Rush near the end of practice.
Making the 53-man roster is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but with the Ravens' injuries at corner and his own strong play, Lowery has certainly given himself a fighting chance.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!