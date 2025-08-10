Ravens Place Rookie CB on IR
For the second time in as many days, the Baltimore Ravens have announced the placement of a rookie cornerback on season-ending injured reserve. This time it's sixth-rounder Robert Longerbeam, whose first year in the league is over before he could even take his first preseason snap, so that the team could make room for veteran running back Myles Gaskin, whom they worked out and signed Saturday.
This latest transaction comes a day after they announced the placement of his fellow late-round rookie cornerback, Bilhal Kone, on season-ending injured reserve following a gruesome knee injury he suffered in the team's exhibition win over the Indianapolis Colts. Taking his place on the roster is former Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers corner M.J. Devonshire.
Both players were among the Ravens' five selections they made in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with Kone being taken first at No. 178 overall out of Western Michigan, followed by Longerbeam 34 picks later at No. 212 overall out of Rutgers.
The former Scarlett Knight hadn't practiced in over a week and missed the Ravens' preseason opener with an undisclosed injury that has now been revealed as a knee injury, according to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. During his collegiate career, the former converted wide receiver recorded 154 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions and 37 pass deflections, which included three seasons of 10-plus.
Longerbeam aced the pre-draft process by being one of the standouts from the East-West Shrine Bowl week of practice and all-star game. He then followed it up by being one of the top athletic testers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, where he recorded the longest broad jump (11-foot-2) and tied Barron for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.39) to go with the fifth-best vertical jump (36.5) among all corners.
It was going to be tough for either Longerbeam or Kone to make this year's roster, given all the talent the Ravens have at the top of their cornerback depth chart and secondary overall, with five former first-round picks. At corner alone, they had multi-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey and Jaire Alexander, second-year rising star Nate Wiggins and veteran Chidobe Awuzie ahead of them.
The Ravens also have a pair of young former college corners learning and excelling in versatile roles that include playing some safety in fourth-year pro Jalyn Armour-Davis and undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery.
While Kone, in particular, faces a long road to recovery after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee, both players will be able to go through the rehabilitation process together and will essentially be medical redshirting this season instead of potentially getting cut at the end of the preseason.
Both players will stand better chances of making next year's roster with both Alexander and Awuzie playing on one-year deals and Armour-Davis heading into the final year of his rookie contract. The Ravens will undoubtedly add to the room via free agency and the draft next offseason to reinforce it, but having a full offseason in the NFL under their belts, even if they end up spending part of it working their way back from injury, will be helpful in their development.
With undrafted rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. dealing with a concussion, third-year pro Keaton Mitchell not practicing after a fabulous performance in Week 1 of the preseason and veterans Derrick Henry and Justice Hill unlikely to play much, if any time, until the regular season, the Ravens needed additional depth in their backfield. They still have veteran D'Ernest Johnson, who they signed last week, and second-year pro Rasheen Ali.
