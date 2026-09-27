Ravens' Six Keys to Victory vs. Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens are a little more than a field-goal favorite to come out on top in their interconference matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 regular season.

It will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking the third international game in franchise history and the first under new head coach Jesse Minter. With a win, they'll improve to 2-1 before returning home to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

In this showdown between two teams with high-scoring potential, the Ravens can emerge victorious if they follow these keys.

Run the ball every which way

The Ravens need to take the air out of the ball as early and as often as they can for a myriad of reasons, but most importantly, because the Cowboys are among the worst teams in the league at stopping the run, having allowed an average of 173.5 yards and 5.0 yards per carry in their first two games. While this needs to be a heavy dose of Derrick Henry game, getting Lamar Jackson involved in the quarterback run game via scrambles and selective RPO and zone-read plays makes too much sense not to dial up after Dallas allowed 9.9 yards per attempt and 69 yards in just the first half alone to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels before he left with an injury.

Running the ball more will help Baltimore dominate time of possession, dictate the pace of the game and limit Dallas' chances on offense. It will also help take some pressure off second-year offensive lineman Carson Vinson, who will be making his first career start at left tackle in place of two-time Pro Bowl veteran Ronnie Stanley

Keep composure in coverage

The Ravens are by far and away the best and most talented secondary the Cowboys will have faced thus far this year. To avoid getting into a potential shootout or prevent another furious second-half comeback, they'll need to act the part in high-leverage moments such as third-and-longs and find ways to get off the field instead of pressing or panicking. Against the Saints last week, several defensive backs found themselves out of position or being overaggressive and triggering on the wrong read, which led to big plays, first downs and those two extended fourth-quarter touchdown drives that ultimately led to their downfall. They can't afford to repeat the same mistakes against the most talented group of pass catchers they've faced thus far, including Pro Bowl wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson.

Have an answer for 'A' gap pressures

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws while under pressure from New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Ravens seemingly picked up where they left off in the first half in Week 2, moving the ball almost at will on the ground and through the air, the Saints made a key defensive adjustment in the second half that slowed them down and disrupted their flow. They began sending their off-ball linebackers on blitzes through the A-gaps between the center and guards on plays where Jackson began under center and was far too often had one of them in his face, resulting in a pressure, sack or throwaway incompletion. New Orleans linebackers combined to finish the game with three quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss and a sack.

The Saints consistently attacked the interior of the Ravens' protection.



Here, Pete Werner (20), opposite the RB, will attack the field-side A-gap.



Kaden Elliss (55) will "green dog" the RB, meaning that if he blocks, he will add in.



New Orleans runs "Belly", which "floats"… pic.twitter.com/eFoiTqZra0 — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) September 23, 2026

The Ravens can and should expect Cowboys first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker to try to get after them using similar methods because of what they put on tape last week. They'll need a bounce-back performance from center Jovaughn Gwyn in particular, as he was credited with 1.5 of the 3 sacks Jackson, seeing that his communication and pressure recognition need to improve to prevent an identical outcome.

Tackle better in the open field

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is brought down by Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several of the biggest plays and most inexcusable drive-extending conversions the Ravens gave up last week to the Saints were simply a result of poor tackling in the open field. There were numerous instances where the front seven did its job on first and second down and had perfect rally-and-tackle opportunities teed up for the players in the secondary, but they just didn't capitalize. Two of the main culprits were safeties Malaki Starks and Jaylinn Hawkins, and as the last line of defense most of the time, they need to rebound and show they can be relied upon to bring pass catchers down well short of the line to gain to force punts and get off.

Get Devontez Walker more involved

For a player who generates either an explosive play, picks a first down or scores a touchdown almost every time he touches the ball, the fact that the third-year speedster continues to be sparsely used in this offense makes absolutely no sense. Even if two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers can play in this game despite dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle should dial up multiple deep shots to Walker, especially off of play-action, because the vertical threat and field-flipping plays he can generate with his speed should not remain an underutilized asset, coming off a game where his lone catch on two targets went for a 47-yard bomb.

Generate more interior pressure

All signs are pointing toward the Ravens' interior defensive line being at full strength for the first time this season in this matchup, with the expected and long-awaited return of two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike after he was a full participant in practice all week for the first time in over a year. Going up against a young Cowboys interior offensive line that is without three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith and facing a preferred pocket passer in Dak Prescott, they could wreck, if not completely take over, this game if they play up to their immense potential between Madubuike, Travis Jones and Calais Campbell.