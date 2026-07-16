3 Ravens Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs in Preseason

The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2026 regular season as heavy favorites to retake the AFC North crown and make a deep run in the postseason, partly because the grand majority of their starting roles are in great hands, notably quarterback Lamar Jacskon, running back Derrick Henry, and safety Kyle Hamilton.

However, there are a few veteran starters that will be seriously challenged throughout training camp and preseason for their jobs.

Here are three veteran Ravens who could be end up on the losing end of a position battle by the time the preseason games arrive in mid-August:

Devontez Walker, wide receiver

As an offseason priority, things were pretty clear on offense: do whatever it takes to improve the receiving group available to Jackson.

The Ravens then went ahead and invested a third- and a fourth-round pick on wide receivers, and a fourth- and fifth-round pick on pass catching-tight ends, and a fifth-round pick on a wideout turned running back during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Is there any clearer signal that the incumbents were just not cutting it?

Walker will be especially scrutinized through the summer, due to the arrivals of Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt at wideout, with at least one rookie expected to contribute as a starter right away alongside two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and former first-rounder Rashod Bateman -- who’s own job could also be in jeopardy.

Walker will get the first shot to start alongside Flowers and Bateman, having started three games out of 12 played last year, but a disappointing production of six catches for 136 yards in 2025 -- along with an unexpected total of three scores -- means he’s not reliable as a volume target yet, something the Ravens sorely need.

Tavius Robinson, linebacker

Another offseason priority -- as pass rush upgrade -- was taken care off during a convoluted free agency that saw the Ravens agree and then back out of a trade for Maxx Crosby, followed by a free agency deal with Trey Hendrickson

However, Baltimore still went ahead and used a second-round choice on Mizzou edge rusher Zion Young, a logical move after a season in which nose tackle Travis Jones led the team with 5.0 sacks.

With Hendrickson firmly entrenched as one of the starters at outside linebacker thanks to a four-year $112 million deal, the opposite spot will be up for grabs between Young and veteran Tavius Robinson, a fourth-rounder in 2023 who’s started seven games in each of his last two seasons with the team. While Robinson is coming off his most productive year in terms of sacks, with a personal best of 4.5, Young will get the chance to unseat him.

Nnamdi Madubuike, defensive line

This last one will come down to health.

Madubuike is coming off a serious neck injury that limited him to just two games last season and required offseason surgery.

"I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction, but you're talking about a different type of injury, a different type of circumstance," shared Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta regarding Madubuike’s status during an interview this Thursday with 105.7 The Fan.

"I'm excited about where Nnamdi is, and I think we'll have more information in the coming weeks. In the next two weeks, I think we'll have a lot more information that we'll be able to share with people."

Nonetheless, there are still no assurances with an injury like Madubuike, and the Ravens have already added a safety net just in case, with the return of soon-to-be 40-year-old Calais Campbell to the mix.