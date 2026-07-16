Three Ravens Players That Are Set To Be Training Camp Standouts

July and August are fertile time for down-roster players to emerge and make their mark.

Depth charts are written in pencil this time of year, there is a very gradual ramp up to practices in this collective bargaining agreement and teams are more inclined to get veterans off their feet than ever before, even with the amount of physical activity in these training sessions more muted than ever.

Opportunity will abound, even in this Ravens camp with such lofty Super Bowl expectations, and with a brand new coaching staff here and sweeping changes being made, impressions from the past are dulled and blank slates abound. There are three deep cuts on the Ravens roster I could see end up creating a little bit of buzz in the practices and especially in the preseason games.

Things may set up quite well for them with the structure of their position groups, and they could end up providing more value than expected for individuals who aren’t really generating any buzz (and with 11 rookies coming in from the draft class – hyper extenral, that tends to command a lot of the public oxygen about any upcoming training camp).

Carson Vinson

The youngster has made a strong impression and he is someone always whispered about it Owings Mills and you get the sense internally they believe he may have starting potential one day. The fact that the Ravens have spend $350M on payroll – way more than ever before – and haven’t done anything to add a proven swing tackle is probably pretty telling.

And with Ronnie Stanley nearing the end of his career and a massive injury risk in years past, it’s hard to imagine he sees a ton of action this summer. He was not taking part in a lot of what went down in spring practices and the Ravens can’t take any chances with him. Vinson should get some decent work against a group of edge defenders that is deeper and better than we’ve seen in Baltimore for a long time.

Tavius Robinson

As mentioned, there is more hype and excitement about Ravens edge defenders than we’ve seen and heard in a long time. Robinson isn’t exactly a big factor in that dynamic, but he will be motivated to hold second-round pick Zion Young off for a starting job and we know he has the power and trunk the Ravens demand in setting the edge.

I suspect he doesn’t go down without a fight and he is more developed than Young and has flashed some pass rush at times. Looks like an under-the-radar guy who could end up being talked about quite a bit during he exhibition game broadcasts.

Yes, it's a much-improved unti, but he did lead the Ravens in third-down sacks a year ago and they can be slow with how quickly they bleed in young defensive lineman and rookie head coach Jesse Minter wants to stop the run with light boxes and Robinson has more of a proven profile there.

K’Von Wallace

The more work I did on this budget free-agent signing, the more excited I got. There is an athlete in here and a potential ballhawk in here … but unfortunately it is in a frame that has suffered too many injuries.

Trusted evaluators kinda gushed about this signing, especially in this system, and I could see him flourishing with this level of coach around him and in a secondary this talented. Flashed a little somthin’, somethin’ in Seattle before with Mike Macdonald and we know rookie head coach Jesse Minter is essentially running that defense.

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