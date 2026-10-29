4 Realistic NFL Trade Deadline Deals The Ravens Should Explore Right Now

The Ravens need help.

On the field and in the locker room. The general manager, Eric DeCosta, gets more exposed every day (now the hack PR guy can’t even announce a waiver claim correctly), and pressure is mounting on him to do something to try to fix the latest roster mess he’s created. Problem is, he plays favorites and overpays fading veterans like Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith (who makes Fred Warner money and check out this chart of how pathetic his production is). So his locker room lacks heart and leadership cuz the payroll is fat and bloated and they run all over the GM, because they know they are made men with him.

Hence business decisions while getting destroyed, 35-0, in the second half by a division rival at home.

And a rookie head coach who has been on the job for five minutes is supposed to step seven years of getting DeCosta-ed (blowing second-half, double-digit leads and losing), something DeCosta has done a record 17 times since taking over in 2019). Good luck with that. (Longtime former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale breaks down the warped dynamic far better than I ever could on “The Daily Flock” show below).

So this huckster is sweating and his hands are tied with that payroll and lack of cap space – because of all those bad contracts – but, as always we’re here to help him out. And one thing you can count on: DeCosta and that PR hack read and watch everything we do. Two of my best customers.

So here you go DeCosta – get your head out of your hands, stop feeling sorry for yourself and go do something already for the fanbase that pays your bloated salary:

Keaton Mitchell

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball against Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember him? Boy could they use a super speedy twitchy back who wins in space with pure speed and athleticism and turns nothing into something. Considering DeCosta’s garbage offensive line is undermining the ability to run under center or between the tackles – Derrick Henry’s bread and butter – and the fact that Henry is age 32 (where RBs careers expire), yet he's leading the NFL in carries (with troubling signs), They’ve got problems.

Justice Hill is not as spry as he once was, rookie Adam Randall has been on IR since the summer and will face a tricky learning curve and played RB for one year in college. They need something right now to get in the pistol with Lamar and attack outside the tackles with explosion. Things got weird between him and DeCosta (shocker), but he only makes $1.25M with a low cap hit and if they don’t get real multiplicity in run game (Henry’s is 27th in the NFL at 3.9 yards/carry), even with Lamar they could struggle to run the ball as they’d like.

Tarheeb Still

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (4) reacts after tackling Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens are allowing a pass rating of 122.7 when opposing QBs throw to the slot. Their two small dime backs are getting torched in coverage and they don’t see to want to move Humphrey there (he’s probably really just a box safety at this point, anyway, as Martindale suggested). Minter needs a slot defender he can trust, and Still was very good for him with the Chargers.

Good size at 6-feet, great mobility and he’s a Terp! Of course, the winless Chargers are looking to trade old and expensive players and not good and young and cheap ones. So they have no motivation to move him, but they will be making moves.

DeCosta is not well liked around the league at all – and the stunt he pulled bailing on the Maxx Crosby, while shady as hell, was totally in character for him. Luckily for him, his longtime underling Joe Hortiz – another branch on the fruitless Ozzie Newsom family tree – is the GM there and likes doing business with him and fleeced him on the Odafe Oweh deal a year ago. DeCosta keeps making desperate moves, so maybe he’ll make his old buddy an offer he can’t refuse.

Joey Slye

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans placekicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a twenty-nine-yard field goal held by punter Tommy Townsend (3) against Cleveland Browns cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeCosta is looking for scapegoats. He had Minter railing on second-year kicker Tyler Loop two weeks ago, while they keep pretending that Jake Moody, who has never come close to establishing himself as an NFL kicker, is some sort of competition. Stop it.

Slye has been one of the NFL’s best the last three years, he is having a great season in his walk year, he is plenty young by kicker standards and only makes about $1M for the rest of the season and then is a free agent. You wanna whine now about growing pains with a young kicker they refused to push all spring and summer long, then make it an actual upgrade.

Maxx Crosby

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would sting and it would hurt after bailing out of a trade for him a few months ago. But the King Of No Rings told his fanbase he had real plans to trade for Crosby and sign Trey Hendrickson. Make a long story short – despite a $150M defense this aimless “evaluator” needs Crosby worse now then he did back in March when he was spinning this yarn about landing both edge players.

With Lamar maybe a few weeks away from exposing DeCosta once and for all and going to Miami, or wherever else he wants, they better find reasons for him to stay. It’s yet another year with no offensive line and no one to throw the ball to except Zay Flowers … Could DeCosta at least build a half-assed defense? No wonder Lamar wins them 70% of the games he starts and DeCosta’s roster is 7-14 when he doesn’t.

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