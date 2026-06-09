In the midst of a critical offseason featuring a rebuilt interior offensive line, the Baltimore Ravens can rest assured the tackle positions are in good hands.

And in the specific case of the right side, that spot might be locked up for the foreseeable future.

While two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley is the obvious big name to follow within the Ravens’ offensive linemen, followed closely by first-round draft pick Olaivavega Ioane at left guard, Baltimore’s 24-year old right tackle Roger Rosengarten could be on the verge of truly breaking out.

Why right tackle Roger Rosengarten will be critical for the Ravens’ future

Baltimore needed urgent help up front. Not only did the Ravens’ lose All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, but the team also battled through inconsistent play for long stretches last season, especially at the interior positions. All this despite Linderbaum anchoring the middle.

Rebuilding the offensive line was one of the Ravens top priorities heading into the offseason, and Ioane’s selection is a clear indicator. The team also re-signed guard John Simpson, who played for the team back in 2023, and added centers Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn as free agents, drafted Evan Beernsten, and signed rookie Nick Dawkins as an undrafted free agent. While none of those are household names, at the very least they ensure competition at the interior spots, where the team is seeking an upgrade from Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele, last year’s starters.

What was really telling, though, was that the Ravens didn’t touch their tackles. They didn’t need to. While Stanley’s status as a former All-Pro makes keeping on the left side no surprise, most people don’t realize that Rosengarten was, at various points during the season, playing better football, even after a sluggish start to the season.

As a matter of fact, Rosengarten was graded higher last season than Stanley by PFF, 74.5 versus 70.9. He also posted better grades in pass blocking and run blocking, while playing more snaps than his mentor and counterpart.

But Rosengarten’s key importance to the team isn’t just for 2026, but also beyond. After the season, the Ravens could choose to move forward without Stanley, as the 32-year old carries a cap hit for the 2027 season of over $24 million. Stanley, who isn’t as mobile as he once was, could become a post-June 1st cut designation, a move that could save 16 million against Baltimore’s cap.

That would make Rosengarten the elder statesman along the O-Line for the Ravens, at least in terms of starts for the team.

Baltimore will once again look to establish the run with Derrick Henry, and protecting Lamar Jackson at all costs continues to be of vital importance, but by the way things are shaping up for the ravens, Rosengarten could easily become a critical piece for the future.