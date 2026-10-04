Both Zay Flowers And Ronnie Stanley Playing For Ravens Sunday

The Ravens have activated receiver Zay Flowers and left tackle Ronnie Stanley for Sunday’s game against the Titans, after both were listed as questionable for Week 4.

Both offensive stalwarts have been dealing with linger injury issues. Flowers aggravated his hamstring in training camp and it forced him out of Week 1 at halftime and kept him from playing in Week 2. Stanley tried to play through a painful toe injury in Week 2 and could noy finish the game and though he traveled with the team to Brazil in Week 3 he did not play against the Cowboys.

The Ravens already ruled out top free-agent signing, Trey Hendrickson ($30M/season) after getting a procedure to correct a finger/hand issue that had curtailed his impact the past two weeks after a great debut Weel 1 at Indianapolis. They placed two centers – Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn – on Injured Reserve this weekend, which has prompted them to move rookie guard Vega Ioane to start at center in just his fourth NFL game.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano remains inactive as the third quarterback, able to play only in an emergency scenario. Veteran receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore (ankle) is inactive and defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles was a healthy scratch.

Zay And Pray

Flowers caught five of six balls thrown his way in Brazil, with gains of 22, 7, 14, 14, 27, and then the run. He has two plays of 49 yards or more against the Colts in Week 1. Baltimore has two distinct offenses at this point – with Flowers and without.

Ther Total Offensive Expected Points Added with Flowers: +25.59. Their EPA without him on the field: -3.08. Every reception he has this season is for a first down

The offensive line is a massive issue, giving up constant pressure in the interior and also perhaps having to operate without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) for a while and now also marred by injuries at center. Cultivating a deep game with targets who are already deeply in sync with Jackson and who also do not possess the combination of twitch, talent, speed and inherent connection with this quarterback is going to be challenging.

The titans are winless but do boast one of the top defensive lines in the NFL, which could create issues for Baltimore up front. Having Stanley protecting the blindside and Flowers providing the potential for explosive plays is vital.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" For Elite Ravens Conversations And Content: