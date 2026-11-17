The Ravens have been swapping out offensive linemen all season and have yet to find anything but a failing five-man unit.

If they want to keep journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett – their fourth starting QB in the last four weeks – upright long enough to make it to their Week 13 bye (a big ask at this point), they had better be willing to get very real about the current state of affairs. Sure, they have juggled personnel based on injuries to this point, or created a spot for struggling players who they vastly overpaid for in trade (Cam Jurgens) but the reality is the men up front are getting whipped, collectively and individually.

There is no interconnectivity or cohesion, and rookie offensive playcaller Declan Doyle is now dealing with opposing defenses having strong tells on when he is running inside on under-center rushes and when he is calling outside zone for Derrick Henry and it’s creating a total mess. The coaches do not appear to have the answers.

Pass protection is bottom of the NFL (26th in pressure rate). Run blocking is nonexistent (-2 yards before contact for Henry in the first half in Monday’s capitulation to the winless Chargers and 15 rushes for 16 yards in the game).

Moving Jurgens to center in place of now-injured rookie Vega Ioane has been a catastrophe, the signing of free agent guard John Simpson has been like lighting $20M on fire and the entire interior offensive line was tossed around repeatedly by the Chargers - not a stout defensive line. Neither tackle, Ronnie Stanley or Roger Rosengarten, is holding up in pass protection.

It’s a disaster all the way around and overmatched rookie head coach Jesse Minter’s frustration is clearly growing by the week, and the decisions not to peddle Henry and Stanley for whatever they could get at the trade deadline will only look worse with the passing of time. Getting three QBs hurt in rapid succession in Buffalo a few weeks back should have promoted a front-office shakeup.

“Unacceptable, honestly,” Minter said Monday of the inept run game.

Their season is over with five straight losses, and they don’t have to worry about protecting a franchise quarterback for the remainder of the year with Lamar Jackson done for 2026 (trust). Now is the time to find out whatever they can about some of the young linemen here and to be willing to make sweeping changes to this line once more.

When asked what was wrong with the run game, Henry offered: “Everything. We're just not doing a good enough job to be efficient in the run game. Sixteen total yards is a clear explanation … I don't know. I don't have an answer. The guys who are out there (linemen) are healthy and are trying to do their jobs. We just aren't good enough."

Over the last five weeks the Ravens have run 118 times for 434 yards (3.7 yards/carry – 27th in the NFL). They are averaging 0.86 yards before contact (25th) and converting a rush on third down just 37.5% of the time despite having a Hall of Fame power back (27th). When they run under center – a core tenant of change rookie coordinator Declan Doyle was banking on – they have averaged 2.7 yards per carry since Week 6, tied for last in the NFL.

LT – Carson Vinson Replaces Ronnie Stanley

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) grabs his leg as medical personal examine him own the field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stanley, 32, was on borrowed time since suffered career-threatening lower leg/high ankle issues years ago. The Ravens were able to keep him on the cheap when his injuries prevented him from having a robust free-agent market, but their voidable years and poor contract structure has caught up to them. Stanley is virtually certain to be gone in the spring – as explained here – and now is the time to see what Carson Vinson can do.

They need at least one new starting tackle next season and maybe two. Stanley suffered a painful toe injury early in the season, he is suffering in pass pro and has been among the most penalized players in the NFL (nine penalties in nine games, second-most in the NFL). Minter has mumbled about “accountability and telling the truth” but done nothing about the same veterans making the same mistakes over and over.

That must change, and this is a good place to start. Stanley allowed two QB hits, four hurries and five pressures Monday

LG – Chuma Edoga Over Vega Ione

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They prefer Edoga, 29, to youngster Emery Jones (guess that’s yet another overhyped projectable OL from a front office that never hits). Fine. He has started at left guard for three different teams including in Atlanta, where he was with Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford - alleged to be some sort of OL savant. Okay, give him all his guys.

Would be surprised if Ioane doesn’t need more time out after repeated injuries and looking physically not right at all Monday. No reason to keep pushing it with one of the few bright spots to come out of this lost year.

C – Ryan Neuzil for Jurgens

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Cam Jurgens (64) at the line of scrimmage with quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eagles GM Howie Roseman knew what he was doing when he moved Jurgens to guard and then shipped him to Baltimore. He has not been close to the same player since undergoing major back surgery a few years back, and it’s not working here. He was getting tossed around Monday to the point multiple personnel execs were texting me in game about it.

“Centers get a limited number of plays where they are actually blocking someone one-on-one,” said one personnel exec who watched Jurgens’s film. “The times that Jurgens was asked to block like that last night were really tough. The sack. Some of the pressures. They gave up more than a (second-round pick) for a bad center.”

The Ravens are stuck with roughly $16M guaranteed to Jurgens next season. Maybe he could be better at guard. The Ravens bizarrely traded for Atlanta’s Ryan Neuzil (another Ledford guy) despite getting ripped off for Jurgens already. He has held it down as a replacement level starting center for over a year now. Give him a shot.

RG – Anyone for Simpson?

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) looks to pass as guard John Simpson (74) and guard Vega Ioane (71) defend in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simpson’s contract is so brutal the Ravens have to pay him $5.5M in 2027 no matter what, and he’s been banged up. But he’s had a horrible season, 10 games is enough, and it’s time to try something else now. Of course, with Jones on the outs now, would be surprising to see him at right guard.

It would make sense, but like Neuzil above that’s far too revealing for this staff and front office. Maybe they would be okay giving Neuzil a look at right guard and sitting Simpson? Or Jurgens there if they put Neuzil at center? On Monday Simpson allowed one hit, four hurries, five pressures and was flat-out beat twice. He has been beat nine times in the last four games and been fairly disastrous all season.

RT – Roger Rosengarten Is On Notice

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten (70) prepares to block Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) to help running back Derrick Henry (22) score a touchdown in the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been in steady decline since his rookie season and, early in the season, was at least an anchor they could run outside zone behind. Everything is cratering now. He’s been falling apart since edge rusher Greg Rousseau thrashed him in Buffalo and Monday he allowed seven hurries, seven pressures and five beats. That’s ugly. He’s allowed two sacks, 13 pressures and 11 beats in the last four games.

If they don’t want to see Vinson at left tackle, then maybe give him a run at right tackle. This franchise has believes that rotating tackles and guards made them look smart for years – even when they had far better and deeper lines than this – so why aren’t they trying it now?

Anything would be better than the status quo.

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