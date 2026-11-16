The Baltimore Ravens' Week 10 primetime bout against the Los Angeles Chargers could ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups or individual players outperforming their counterparts on the other side of the ball.

In the team's first game with journeyman veteran Jacoby Brissett under center after he was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals via trade, they're entering this matchup as only slight favorites to come out on top over the last winless team in the league.

If the Ravens prevail, they will improve to 5-5 and will still be in last place in the AFC North standings since they're the only team without a division win. Here are the five matchups that can either make or break this game:

WR Zay Flowers vs. Chargers secondary

Coming off back-to-back quiet games in which he was held without a catch for the first time in his career and a season low in scrimmage yards among games where he received a single touch with just 23 yards last week, the two-time Pro Bowler is primed and hungry to get back on track.

In games where he's gotten competent quarterback play, Flowers has been unstoppable, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle should get back to trying to find ways to get him isolated in single coverage on off-ball linebackers over the middle of the field. However, the primary responsibility for limiting his impact will be the Chargers' Derwin James-less defensive backfield that got toasted for five passing touchdowns and allowed a pair of wideouts to eclipse 100 receiving yards last week.

Ravens OTs vs. Chargers OLBs

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) react after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles has a pair of Pro Bowl edge rushers in Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, both of whom have three sacks on the season and neither of whom was able to bring down Brissettt in the season-opener when he helped the Cardinals hand them the first of their eight straight losses. The motivated duo will be going up against the Ravens' tackle tandem of two-time Pro Bowl veteran Ronnie Stanley and third-year pro Roger Rosengarten, who held them both without a sack and a combined one quarterback hit between them the last time they played against each other in Week 12 of the 2024 season.



OLB Mike Green vs. RT Travis Burke

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) reacts after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going up against an offensive line and pass-blocking unit that just allowed Justin Herbert to get sacked a career-high eight times last week, the second-year pro has a chance to break his tie for the team lead in sacks with injured fourth-year pro Tavius Robinson. Since four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson lines up predominantly across from the left tackle, he'll be facing off with fellow Pro Bowler Joe Alt, which means Green will get to go up against fourth-round rookie Travis Burke, who has a pass-blocking grade of 56.1 from Pro Football Focus that ranks 61st out of 71 qualifying tackles.

Ravens TEs vs. Chargers ILBs

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after a touchdown with Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his last season and a half with the Cardinals, Brissett excelled at throwing over the middle of the field and heavily targeted the tight end position as he helped turn Trey McBride into a household name around the league. While the Ravens' resident multi-time Pro Bowler, Mark Andrews, is clearly on a steep decline, he can still be a solid possession option, while rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas can emerge and be utilized as more dynamic weapons on screens and stretching the seam of the defense. They'll be going up against a Chargers' off-ball linebacker tandem of Daiyan Henley, whom they attempted to trade last week, and former Ravens special teams ace Del'Shawn Phillips.

CB Nate Wiggins vs. WR Quentin Johnston

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the Chargers downgrading leading wide receiver Ladd McConkey to out for this matchup with a back injury, their top big-play threat in the passing game left standing is the big-bodied fourth-year pro. Johnston leads the team with 20 yards per catch but only has 13 receptions in eight games, as his inconsistent hands make him a boom-or-bust big-play target whenever the ball comes his way. Wiggins possesses the speed to run stride-for-stride with any receiver in the league and is physical at the catch point, making him the ideal one-on-one matchup to line up against Johnston in this game when Herbert looks to push the ball downfield.

