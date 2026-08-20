Derrick Henry Becomes Last Ravens Player To Make NFL Top 100 List

While Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was snubbed from his sixth career Pro Bowl and both Associated Press All Pro teams, he was shown the proper respect by his peers around the league by being voted No. 15 on the annual NFL Top 100 list, as voted on by the active players.

Henry is not only, and controversially, the highest-ranked Raven on this year's list, but he's the only one who managed to even crack the top 50, with not even First Team All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton joining him after just missing the cut by over a dozen spots at No. 63.

This marks his second straight year making it into the top 20 and his fifth time overall. Last year, he was one of two Ravens ranked inside the top 10 at No. 7, while two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson came at No. 2 before plummeting to No. 69 on this year's list.

No. 15 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Ravens RB Derrick Henry! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/DaLrjTSRmw — NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2026

Despite all of the Ravens' offensive struggles and inconsistencies that marred their 2025 campaign, Henry was far from one of them. At 31 years old, he became the first running back in NFL history to record back-to-back seasons of over 1,500 rushing yards at 30-plus years old. In his second year with the team, he finished second in the league in rushing for the second year in a row with 1,595 yards and recorded the same number of double-digit touchdowns (16).

“Being able to anticipate the blocks and just hit it [at] full speed, once he gets to the second level, it’s over with,” Falcons running back Trey Sermon said.

All linebackers' worst nightmare

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) wraps up Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half of NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Henry has been called and compared to many things, from a genetic freak in the most flattering way possible to a human locomotive because of the sheer force, physicality and speed he plays with. The last thing defenders want to see is him coming at them in the open field after exploding through the line of scrimmage, and no one knows that better than the second-level defenders tasked with trying to keep him from turning modest gains into monster ones that go the distance or at least flip the field.

“If I think of him, I think of probably the best stiff-arm,” Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai said. “He’s a quiet guy too. He still got it. You better be ready to come downhill.”

In addition to his legendary stiff-arm, Henry is also renowned for his rare blend of athleticism and speed at his size, measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds. Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair went as far as to call him a "defensive end with a football in his hand.”

“You can’t hit him too high. I just try to hit him right here in the stomach," Al-Shaair said with a laugh. "Everybody needs to get to this ball because one guy is not going to tackle him.”

One linebacker who got a double-dose of King Henry last year was Cleveland Browns star first-year pro and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger, who didn’t mince his words when describing what it’s like to go up against him.

“Downhill runner, I will say that,” Schwesinger said.

After spending the first eight years of Henry's career as adversaries before spending the last two as teammates, former Ravens Pro Bowl outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy knows what it's like to have to defend such a generational runner on a day in and day out basis.

“He doesn’t lie where he’s going to go,” Van Noy said. “Some guys tip-toe, all the juke-y guys nowadays. He’s deep in the backfield and when he gets the ball, he’s running full speed through the hole with a ferocity that is really unmatched.”

NFL legend praises Henry's legacy and longevity

Dec 22, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) talks with Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) after a Titans win at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of generational, the same way that Henry is the best power back of his era, his fellow future Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson, was to the previous one, and in a recent exclusive interview with RG sports reporter Kyle Odegard, the last non-quarterback to win league MVP spoke very highly of the Ravens ageless wonder.

“Man, it’s impressive to see him continue to play at such a high level," Peterson said. "He’s such a big back. He does an amazing job of taking care of his body. To me, I know that’s what it takes. It’s taking care of your body and putting the work in. If you’ve got a great supporting cast around you on the field, at the running back position you can really do some incredible things.”

The first eight years of Henry's career with the Tennessee Titans were much like Peterson's first nine with the Minnesota Vikings. They both put their respective teams on their backs and were the focal point of those offenses.

Since arriving in Baltimore, Henry's volume of carries hasn't decreased, as he's eclipsed 300-plus each year, but the key difference has been that he shares the spotlight in the backfield with the most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in NFL history, Jackson. The attention needed to try to slow them both down will help further extend Henry's career as long as he keeps doing what's been working for him the past decade on and off the field.

“He’s obviously gifted. He’s gifted with size, good speed, agility," Peterson said. "To be that big and to move the way he moves, it’s been impressive to see him do that, and continue to do it here at 32 years old. I feel like if he can keep his head in it, keep God first, and keep putting work in, shoot, he can do it for several more years at that level.”