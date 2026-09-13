Derrick Henry Dominated The Colts On Under Center Rushes, Putting NFL On Notice While Climbing Record Book

Derrick Henry has never run the ball 300 times or more in three straight seasons.

Throughout his remarkable career, in which he passed Marcus Allen for third in all-time rushing touchdowns with a trio Sunday, Henry has shattered what players his age at his position are supposed to be able to do. And for all the explosive pass plays that quickly manifested in Ravens rookie coordinator Declan Doyle’s offense in a Week 1 demolition of the Colts in Indianapolis, Henry running 24 times for 144 yards was as critical as anything, as he hit 125 career rushing touchdowns in the process.

So this just might be the right time for Henry to flex his remarkable durability like never before.

For all the changes coming to this offense, which amassed 500 yards in a 41-23 thumping at Lucas Oil Stadium, and for as brilliant as two-time MVP Lamar Jackson was throwing for 320 yards and running for another 40, Doyle comes from coaching mentors in Sean Payton and Ben Johnson who are going to run the ball a ton. And they are going to run it old school – under center in I formation – and that was primarily what Henry did most of his career in Tennessee.

“That’s who Derrick is,” head coach Jesse Minter said of the first ballot Hall of Famer. “And the work that guy puts in and how much he puts into it and how well he takes care of himself … It’s unbelievable to watch and see. Don’t want to take it for granted, those kind of performances, because it’s really special.”

Henry’s debut in this new offense was as telling and noteworthy as anyone’s, and it should come as no surprise he ran 21 times for 137 yards under center (6.5 per carry!). No one ran more times under center during his years with the Titans, and no team ran a higher percentage of plays from shotgun than the Ravens during Jackson’s career prior to Doyle’s arrival.

Bully Ball

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore’s offensive line had some issues before the snap and after the snap and in pass protection with some key holds negating big plays. Penalties were an issue. Letting this group build a lather pushing people around for Henry made the most sense, and getting to play with such a big lead helped. They ended up rushing 37 times for 202 yards as a team.

The Ravens bled the clock late to play keep away from the Colts, effectively. They racked up 12 rushing first downs (Henry had seven). All but three of Henry’s rushes came from an under-center look, and it didn’t take him long to pass Allen in the record books. He scored twice in the first half, including a 32-yard rampage that basically put the game out of reach, coming a few minutes after Zay Flowers scored from 50 yards out and with a Colts turnover tacked in between.

He added another TD late as the Colts defense really started to wilt. Only once in his Ravens career did he have more under-center runs in his game, and that was late last year at Green Bay when Todd Monken was already transitioning this offense.

“It is cool,” Henry said of his move up the record books. “I love Marcus Allen and get to know him through the Heisman commercials … He’s a great dude – I’m honored and very grateful.”

Age 32 is generally where running back careers expire (the data is overwhelming). It probably doesn’t apply to Henry, Doyle has signaled he isn’t scared of 300 rushes for the big man, and of his 24 rushes only one did not gain positive yards. They had success attacking the middle of the defense – going under center likely helped there – and he racked up the big day despite the Colts stacking the box on half his reps.

Henry only ran more than 24 times twice all of last season, and it’s fair to consider this a message of intent.

“It was definitely a great start,” Henry said. “We knew what we were capable of, and the guys just had to go out there and do it. It wasn’t perfect … but it was a great game to build off of.”

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