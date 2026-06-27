Derrick Henry Is a Top 5 Best Valued Player As New Reports Detail

A new study by Casino Guru USA has crunched the numbers to determine which NFL players provide the most value based on their player approximate value (AV), and the Baltimore Ravens’ Derrick Henry — with an AV of 13 and a $0.4 million cost per AV — ranked fourth best in the league with an overpaid score of 15 out of 100.

Behind the Numbers: How Value Is Measured

To build those rankings, Casino Guru USA analyzed 2026 cap totals from Spotrac alongside each player’s 2025 AV, calculating cost per AV to measure production against financial investment. The study included only players with a cap hit of at least $5 million and 10+ games played, with additional performance context from Pro Football Focus and ESPN shaping the final results.

Henry is joined in fourth place alongside Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Byron Young (AV of 12 and a $0.5 million cost per AV) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (AV of 15 and a $0.4 million cost per AV), sharing a 15/100 score as well.

Baltimore’s Bold Move: Betting Big on the King

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs off of the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two-time NFL rushing leader signed a two-year, $16 million deal in 2024 with Baltimore. Despite league-wide criticism of the deal — as Henry was 30 years old at the time of signing — the superstar running back picked up right where he left off after his stint in Tennessee.

Derrick Henry since 2016



👑 95.7 rushing grade (1st)

👑 14,015 rushing yards (1st)

👑 129 rushing TDs (1st)

👑 10,391 yards after contact (1st)

👑 539 missed tackles forced on runs (1st) pic.twitter.com/F102s7CVVJ — PFF (@PFF) June 25, 2026

He posted 1,921 rushing yards, a league-leading 16 touchdowns, and a career-high 5.9 yards per carry in 2024, earning his third All-Pro nod and fifth Pro Bowl appearance.

In 2025, Henry had a down year by comparison, with 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry, though he remained a focal point offensively for a Ravens team plagued by injuries. The flashes of dominance were still there, as a primetime 216 yards and four touchdowns explosion in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers served as prime example.

Henry Continues Making History

During these two seasons, Henry showcased that age is nothing but a number — becoming the first running back in NFL history to record two consecutive 1,500+ rushing yard seasons at age 30 or older. His dominance earned him a two-year, $30 million extension with $25 million guaranteed in May, making it the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old.

King Henry looks to continue showing his worth as he prepares for his 11th season in the NFL. As for right now, Baltimore continues to show excellence in acquiring players and getting the most out of them.