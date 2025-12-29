Ravens' Derrick Henry Reflects on Historic Performance vs. Packers

After being lambasted by the fan base and both the local and national media all week for not continuing to feed future Hall of Fame running back, Derrick Henry, late in their Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots at home, the Baltimore Ravens overcorrected in a big way against the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 17.

The five-time Pro Bowler recorded 128 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in last week's shortcoming. Against the Packers in the resounding 41-24 bounce-back victory to keep the team's playoff hopes alive for another night, Henry nearly doubled all three figures with a season-high 216 yards, four touchdowns and a career-high 36 carries to power the Ravens offense.

"I was just worried about being effective with any opportunity that I got and being efficient in the run game to give ourselves a chance to get into drives, let those drives end in points, run the ball physically and just focus on us dominating the line of scrimmage and establishing the identity in the run game throughout the game; that was just my main focus," Henry said. "[However many] carries it was, [that's what] it was going to be. I just wanted to go out there and make something happen."

On a night when the Ravens were without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson for the fourth time this season, Henry delivered a historic performance. In the first half, he passed Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett for the 10th-most rushing yards and Adrian Peterson for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns, both all-time marks. By game’s end, Henry had added to both totals and recorded his seventh career 200-plus yard rushing game, setting an NFL record.

This game marked Henry's second career game with over 200 rushing yards and four-plus touchdowns, and first since Week 14 of the 2018 season, when he ran for 238 yards and four scores for the Tennessee Titans in a 30-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is now just the second player in NFL history to accomplish the feat, joining Hall of Famer Jim Brown and also tied Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for the most games of 100-plus rushing yards and two-plus touchdowns.

"I'm so thankful and so blessed; God has been so good," Henry said. "Every teammate [and] coach that has contributed throughout my career for me to have those accolades and the success I've had, I'm just very appreciative. As a kid, the names you mentioned, [I was] growing up hearing those names and idolizing those guys. For my name to be mentioned with theirs, it's a surreal moment for me and something that I always cherish."

Unsung heroes receive credit for aiding in making history

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) reacts after a defensive penalty against the Green Bay Packers gives the Ravens a first down on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Herculean as Henry's incredibly productive outing looked and felt, he couldn't have done it alone, and a lot of his best and longest runs came thanks in large part to the unheralded contributions of his blockers. From the Ravens' much-maligned offensive line to his fellow skill position players at wide receiver, tight end and fullback, it was truly a total team effort.

"It's one of the greatest performances I've ever seen," head coach John Harbaugh said. "It was hard, downhill running, but also, a lot of 'make miss.' [Henry] is making guys miss. He's taking it inside; he's taking it outside. I'd be remiss not to talk about the offensive line and the tight ends, but also the wide receivers. I'm going to tell you, when you watch that tape – you guys go back and watch the tape – you're going to see everybody blocking, including the wide receivers."

Henry echoed the same sentiments when expressing his gratitude for the role his teammates played in helping him add to his already illustrious legacy.

"Hats off to the guys for just blocking," Henry said. "The unselfishness of them sacrificing their bodies for us to have success in the run game, dominate the line of scrimmage and dictate the game the way we want to."

