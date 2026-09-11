Five Pivotal Ravens Matchups to Watch vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens' regular-season opening road bout against the Indianapolis Colts could ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups or individual players outperforming their counterparts on the other side of the ball.



It'll mark the official beginning of head coach Jesse Minter's era, coming off an impressive undefeated run in the preseason.

If the Ravens prevail, they will be off to a great start to the Next Flight at 1-0. Here are the five matchups that can either make or break this game.



LB Roquan Smith vs. RB Jonathan Taylor

Keeping the Colts' three-time Pro Bowl bell cow in check is priority No. 1 for the Ravens' defense, and their four-time Pro Bowl field general will be tasked with leading the charge in that effort. The two of them will meet at, beyond and behind the line of scrimmage early and often in the run game and could get matched up in space against each other on screens or in one-on-one coverage. If Smith sets the tone early with some physical run stops for minimal gains or even losses of yards, it would go a long way toward helping them achieve their goal, but if he doesn't and gets blown off the ball or dragged for chunked gains, it'll be a long day for him and the rest of the unit.

"First and foremost, I have a great deal of respect for [Taylor] as a person, first and foremost, and then as a running back," Smith said. "Since his Wisconsin days — and even in the NFL — he is a really good back. But, [I] love the challenge [of] going up against great backs in this league, and there are a lot of great ones. So, [I am] excited for the challenge, and I know it will be a good test for us."

Ravens Interior O-Line vs. Colts Interior D-Line

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Jovaughn Gwyn (54) blocks Washington Commanders tackle Ricky Barber (50) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore will be debuting three new starters along the middle of their offensive line in this game against one of the best veteran defensive tackle tandems in the league, with three-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Two members of the Ravens' remodeled interior trio are first-time starters: first-round rookie right guard Olaivavega Ioane and fourth-year pro Jovaughn Gwyn, who won the center battle in training camp but has only 11 offensive snaps in the regular season in his first three years. The only veteran of the bunch is left guard John Simpson, who they brought back after two seasons away, but he has struggled with penalties at times in his career. This matchup will provide a good test for them in both physicality and communication, especially in picking up twists and stunts.

"I was excited, and I am grateful for the opportunity," Gwyn said. "[I have] definitely been working and just trying to gain the trust from all the coaches and everything, so it was really exciting to be able to get this opportunity."

CB Nate Wiggins vs. WR Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) hurdles defender Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Colts' top wideout does indeed play in this game as planned, despite dealing with a heel injury that has limited him in the first two days of practice, his presence will require the attention of the Ravens' top cover corner. Wiggins has the straight-line and recovery speed to keep up and stay in phase with Pierce. It remains to be seen whether or not Minter will have his corners travel or stick to a side, but this one-on-one could wind up tipping the scales in this game.

WR Zay Flowers vs. CB Sauce Gardner

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the opposite sides for both teams, the one-on-one to watch for in this one is the Ravens' two-time Pro Bowl wideout and the Colts' two-time First Team All Pro cornerback. Flowers is the type of shifty route-runner and explosive short-area quickness-in-space kind of playmaker at the position that can give the long-limbed Gardner a hard time, especially in crucial situations. The fourth-year pro has recently been dealing with a hamstring injury but was upgraded from limited to a full participant in the team's latest injury report.

"I am ready to play football," Flowers said. "I feel like we have been off for a while. Our season ended a bit early last year, so we had an extended break. We're just ready to go."

EDGE Trey Hendrickson vs. Bernhard Raimann

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) in the fourth quarter during a Week 14 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After snipping the Colts to acquire the services of the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher in free agency, the Ravens get to finally unleash him for the first time against them in this game. Since Hendrickson predominantly lines up on the right side of the defense, he'll be going up against the fifth-year veteran left tackle throughout this showdown.