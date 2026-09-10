Bold Predictions For Ravens 2026 Rookie Class: Ja'Kobi Lane Lives Up To Hype By Breaking Franchise Record

Between their 11-man NFL Draft class and undrafted free-agent haul, the Baltimore Ravens came away with a crop of rookies ready to contribute right away, as well as build for the future.

After getting a glimpse of what they can contribute at the professional level during the preseason and a trio of joint practice sessions, now is the perfect time to drum up some lofty projections for the Ravens' 2026 rookie class, including the trio of undrafted free agents who made the final 53-man roster.







OG Olaivavega Ioane

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Vega Ioane (71) during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the first top overall pick used on a guard in nearly two decades and just the third interior offensive lineman taken in the first round in franchise history, general manager Eric DeCosta strikes gold with the former Penn State Nittany Lion. Ioane doesn't just prove to be light-years better than his successor, the much-maligned Daniel Faalele, he quickly establishes himself as one of the best young guards in the league, living up to his pre-draft hype as the best offensive line prospect in this class regardless of position.

Bold prediction: Starts all 17 games, voted to the Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro.

OLB Zion Young

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zion Young (9) looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens had a first-round talent at edge defender fall into their lap in the second round in back-to-back years, but unlike Mike Green, who led all outside linebackers on the team in defensive snaps in 2025, the former University of Missouri standout won't be called upon to play much as a rookie but will be more impactful in the playing time he does receive. During training camp and the preseason, he delivered on his pre-draft reputation of being an incredibly physical presence and an NFL-ready early-down edge-setter against the run. With Tavius Robinson expected to take on a larger role in pass-rush situations heading into a contract year, Young will work his way into an even heavier rotation on first and second down and eventually earn more opportunities to rush the passer himself as the season goes on.

Bold prediction: Heavy rotational early-down edge setter against the run and records 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, 3 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) reacts following his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After dazzling as the star of training camp to the point where he was already getting veteran treatment and cementing his role as the No. 3 receiver by the second preseason game, the third-rounder out of USC won't slow down once the regular season gets underway. He made all the skeptics who saw him as a bit of a reach when the Ravens took him eat their words over the summer and will emerge as a rising star this fall, providing two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with the consistent ball-winner on the outside that he had to a limited degree with DeAndre Hopkins early last year and hasn't had at the receiver position his entire career up to this point.

The 6-foot-4 and 200-pounder with 32-inch arms and 10.5-inch hands will be a dangerous weapon in the red zone who plays above the rim and will come down with highlight-reel catches going over the top of one or more defenders each week.

Bold prediction: Outproduces veteran Rashod Bateman and breaks the Ravens rookie record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns with 81 catches for 920 yards and 8 touchdowns.

WR Elijah Sarratt

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs after the catch as Minnesota Vikings safety Kahlef Hailassie (25) looks to make the tackle during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Lane hype train left the station and started picking up steam, the fourth-rounder who helped lead Indiana to a national title last year was the Ravens rookie wideout everyone was excited about immediately following the draft. He had a solid training camp after fully recovering from a minor hamstring injury and got plenty of run in the preseason, where he got to show off the skills that will make him one of the team's key possession targets in the passing game.

Bold prediction: Sees snaps at all three spots and emerges as a reliable chain mover for Jackson in crucial conversion situations when the defense keys in on Flowers, Lane and Bateman. Finishes with a stat line similar to Hopkins last year, who didn't put up gaudy numbers but regularly made clutch grabs, resulting in 28 catches for 350 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

TE Matt Hibner

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is pretty simple. The Ravens traded back into the fourth round to target an Isaiah Likely replacement, and they found one in the former SMU Mustang, who showed that he can stretch the field vertically and make tough catches over the middle of the field during the preseason. On his very first target in the exhibition opener, he showed how he's too fast for linebackers to keep up with and will make a great complementary pass-catching threat to three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews.

Bold expectation: Complement Andrews in the passing game and post numbers comparable to Likely's rookie year with 30 catches for 380 yards with an average of 12.6 yards per catch and 4 touchdowns.

CB Chandler Rivers

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Carson Steele (34) is hauled down by Baltimore Ravens safety Keondre Jackson (39) and cornerback Chandler Rivers (29) after a short gain in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens used the first of their three picks in the fifth round on the feisty, undersized cornerback out of Duke, who showed that he can hold up in coverage and make plays both on the outside and in the slot during the preseason. Even though he is listed as the third nickel defender on the Ravens' official depth chart behind Kyle Hamilton and Keyon Martin, he'll claw his way into seeing some rotational action.

Bold prediction: As the season goes on, he'll begin to carve into Martin's rotational slot role when Hamilton moves around to other alignments across the defense. He'll record 5 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 4 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

TE Josh Cuevas

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Cuevas (85) runs after a catch during the first half against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth-rounder out of Alabama will open the season playing behind veteran blocking specialist Durham Smythe until he can get his bearings under him more as a blocker. In the meantime, he will get to occasionally show off his prowess as an underneath threat in the passing game on bootlegs and other play-action passes.

Bold prediction: Emerges as one of the best special teams players on the team and, before the end of the season, starts eating into Smythe's blocking role to the point where it's only a 60-40 split in favor of the veteran, but shows more chops as a pass catcher. Cuevas' final stat line will mirror Charlie Kolar's from last year, whom he was brought in to help offset the loss of, with 12 catches for 138 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns

RB Adam Randall

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (23) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just because the first-ever pick that was made by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti will open his rookie season on short-term injured reserve; it doesn't mean he can't still go on to have a significant impact this year. The former Clemson standout was very impressive in the two preseason games he appeared in, with the finale being his most notable of the two outings as he racked up 70 yards from scrimmage on eight combined touches. The fifth-rounder is a converted wide receiver in just his second season playing running back and has already made strides when it comes to running behind his pads and contact balance to go along with his prowess as a pass catcher.

Bold predictions: Emerges as a secret weapon for offensive coordinator Declan Doyle down the stretch and heading into the playoffs, where he presents opposing defenses with an unexpected curveball that can run through their faces on the ground and make plays in space as a pass catcher. Randall will appear in 10 games and record 400 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards and score 5 touchdowns.

P Ryan Eckley

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens punter Ryan Eckley (30) stands on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sixth-rounder was brought in to succeed Jordan Stout, who broke out in 2025 by earning Pro Bowl and First Team All Pro honors. Over the course of the preseason, he punted 11 times for 537 yards, averaged 48.8 yards per punt and pinned the opposing team inside their own 20-yard line five times. With Stout now in the NFC, there's no reason Eckley can't assert himself as the AFC's next rising star at the position.

Bold prediction: He earns Pro Bowl honors as a rookie after becoming a field-flipping weapon, and serves as a superb holder for second-year kicker Tyler Loop.

OLB Ethan Burke

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is hit by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ethan Burke (45) as offensive tackle Ryan van Demark (72) attempts to block during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted free agent out of Texas and former Maryland native looked right at home in a Ravens uniform all summer and proved he belonged in one as a member of the 53-man roster with his play in the preseason. Burke made plays as a pass rusher, edge setter against the run, in coverage and on special teams, showing that he is too good to cut.

Bold prediction: Stars on special teams and carves out a versatile role on defense as a hybrid defender who can play off the edge, move or just work inside on stunts and twists and drop into coverage. He continues to be a ball magnet, batting down 4 passes at the line of scrimmage, forcing a couple of fumbles- one in each phase of the game- recording 3.5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss.

QB Joe Fagnano

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted signal caller out of UCONN forced his way into making the team with his sensational play in the preseason, marking the first time they've opened the season with three players at the position on the 53-man roster. Even though he'll be listed among the team's inactives every week, he'll still be in uniform as the emergency third quarterback. His decisiveness, accuracy and poise under pressure will serve him well if the scenario mentioned below plays out.

Bold prediction: Fagnano comes in off the bench in a game where Jackson isn't playing due to illness, Huntley leaves the game with a concussion, and he leads the offense on a game-sealing drive. With Huntley still out the following week, the rookie gets his first start against a divisional opponent.

Practice Squad

DE Rayshaun Benny: The seventh-rounder out of Michigan will be called up for a couple of games either in the middle or down the final stretch of the season and will record a sack in each appearance, forcing the Ravens to sign him to the active 53-man roster on a full-time basis.