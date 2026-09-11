Four Storylines For Ravens' Season-Opening Matchup vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens will officially begin the next era in franchise history under new head coach Jesse Minter this upcoming Sunday as Week 1 of the 2026 regular season has finally arrived, and they will open it on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

For a team that is coming off a disappointing 2025 season in which they fell well short of expectations and missed the playoffs entirely after being preseason Super Bowl favorites, there is a ton of excitement and optimism surrounding this team that got a much-needed facelift this offseason.

There are several intriguing storylines surrounding this highly anticipated matchup between the current and former Baltimore NFL franchises. Here are the top four.

Will Nnamdi Madubuike make his long-awaited return?

When the Ravens take the field on Sunday, September 13, 2026, against the Colts, it will be one day shy of the anniversary of the last football game that two-time Pro Bowler played last year and one point was believed to be the last he'd ever play in the league. In Week 2 of the 2025 season, Madubuike suffered a serious neck injury that landed him on season-ending injured reserve and threatened his career, and required surgery in April to address.

After a brief stint on the Physically Unable to Perform list to open training camp, Madubuike spent the rest of it on a gradual ramp-up that escalated to participating in full-team drills for the first time over the last week and a half. Minter told reporters earlier in the week that the seventh-year veteran hasn't been ruled out of making his 2026 debut in Week 1 and was listed as limited on the Ravens' official injury report, further stoking the flames of hope that the team's defensive front could be at full strength to open the year.

Ravens fans won't officially know whether Madubuike will suit up against the Colts until the final injury report is released on Friday, at the earliest, and an hour and a half before kickoff, at the latest, when actives are announced. If he is back in the fold, even on a snap count, and resembles anything close to his pre-injury form, what was a much-maligned pass rush after he went down last year will get a major and much-needed shot in the arm.

How will new-look offense look with Lamar Jackson?

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) calls plays during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens didn't just overhaul their offensive coaching staff this offseason, they had a lot of turnover on the roster as well, including an entirely new interior of the offensive line, two new tight ends and an injection of new young talent at running back, wide receiver, and backup quarterback.

However, among the most important constants that remain is the two-time league MVP-winning quarterback. While this will mark the third different new system that he's had since entering the league, it's the first time offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will be calling plays at this or any level. Going up against a familiar defensive play-caller in Lou Anarumo

who formerly did so for the Cincinnati Bengals, it'll be interesting to see what first fruit the revamped Ravens offense bears.

Jackson's first season opener with a new play-caller saw the Ravens drop nearly 60 points in 2019, and the second instance came in 2023 and showed promising signs of what was to come, but was far from awe-inspiring, yet still resulted in a victory. Landing somewhere in the middle, where they display an ability to move the ball well and put up 24-plus points, would be a solid first outing.

Will starting defense carry over defensive dominance?

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) celebrates after sacking the quarterback in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens' offense wasn't the only unit on the team that underwent significant changes from top to bottom, including the coaching staff. Defensively, they hired Minter to oversee that side of the ball, were able to bring back Anthony Weaver after two years away, and only retained inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci. On the personnel side, they made big splashes and underrated moves that are poised to pay off major dividends, such as signing four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, reuniting with Calais Campbell, adding safety Jaylinn Hawkins and drafting rookie outside linebacker Zion Young, not to mention Madubuike's possible imminent return.

If the preseason was any indication of what to expect from the Ravens on defense in the regular season, they'll be back to being an elite unit for the first time since Mike Macdonald left following the 2023 season. Over the course of the three exhibition games, without a single starter playing, they only allowed 13 points combined, just one touchdown and a mere 6-of-35 third-down conversions. After such a successful trial run with depth pieces and backups, Minter now gets to dial up and unleash his whole playbook with the team's top tier talent, staring Sunday.

How close to full strength will Colts' recovering offensive stars be?

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates with wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) after Jones scores a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens aren't the only team in this matchup with key players returning from major injuries worth monitoring. On the opposing side, Indianapolis has starting quarterback Daniel Jones coming off a broken leg and torn Achilles, as well as top wide receiver Alec Pierce recovering from offseason ankle surgery. While Pierce's setback sidelined him for most of the summer, reports from Colts camp are that Jones has the look of someone who never had an injury of any kind and wasn't even listed on the team's initial injury report.

Whether or not Pierce can reach his top speed and threaten vertically at an elite level as he can when healthy, and whether Jones has full access to his athleticism, will go a long way in determining the outcome of this game. If neither player is full go, it could mean a long day for the Colts offense and a less daunting task for the Ravens defense.