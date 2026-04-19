Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for the Ravens -- And What They’re Missing

Speculation season is in full swing with the 2026 NFL Draft less than a week away, and the Baltimore Ravens’ pick at 14 in the first round isn’t immune to the debate.

According to the industry’s top mock drafters, Baltimore’s top pick could go in any number of ways, from offensive weapon to a much-maligned defensive pass-rusher.

We take a look at what some of the top NFL Draft analysts are predicting for the Ravens in the opening round.

Help in the passing game

Dane Brugler and Peter Schrager see Baltimore going tight end for their 14th overall pick, Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, a few weeks after watching Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar walk in free agency.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jeremiah sees another target for quarterback Lamar Jackson as the pick, giving the Ravens wideout Jordyn Tyson.

Baltimore hasn’t picked tight end in the first round since whiffing on Hayden Hurst in 2018, the same draft that netted them Jackson a few picks later. Before that, we’d have to go way back to 2001 to find another first round tight end, when they found Todd Heap.

The story is very different at wide receiver, where the Ravens have invested three first round picks since 2019, current general manager Eric DeCosta’s first draft. And even before, Baltimore has tried over and over again at the position, selecting wideouts in 2015, 2005 and 2000, with very little success.

After all those tries, Zay Flowers is the only first-round wideout drafted by Baltimore to ever receive a Pro Bowl nod. But, Flowers needs help urgently to carry the Ravens’ passing game, so adding another receiver could be a safe bet.

Help in the trenches

Baltimore lost the now league’s-best-paid-center in free agency, Tyler Linderbaum, but that’s a position that probably won’t see prospects coming off the board until the third round. However, The Ravens do need to shore up their protection for Jackson, especially inside. That’s where Lance Zierlein and Chad Reuter see the Ravens going, with guard Olaivavega Ioane.

Another name worth remembering is Utah’s Spencer Fano, identified by Mel Kiper Jr. as Baltimore’s pick while raising the possibility of him playing guard first before eventually taking over an outside spot.

Both Ioane and Fano were addressed by name by Ravens' GM Eric DeCosta during his pre-draft press conference a few days ago.

The outlier

The Ravens haven’t had a dominant pass rusher since Matthew Judon, and it’s hardly a secret that they’ll address this position at some point of the draft with one of the 11 picks they actually hold.

Could one be considered in the opening round? For Todd McShay, the answer is yes, as he’s mocked Rueben Bain Jr. to Baltimore in the first despite all the noise regarding arm length.

As a matter of fact, Reuter has Derrick Moore and Brugler has R Mason Thomas going to the Ravens in the second to help put some pressure on opposing passers.

What are the draft analysts missing?

At this point, it’s interesting to see how little first-round attention the wideout group is getting from analysts in regards to the Ravens. The current class may not be loaded at the top, but there are interesting names in the bottom of the first-to-second-round range that should be considered, even higher than a tight end.

Zay Flowers works primarily from the inside out, and it’s hard to believe DeAndre Hopkins will be back on the outside, where Rashod Bateman has been disappointing over the years.

Is Devontez Walker ready to take the next step on the outside? We don’t know yet, but it’s hard to place much confidence in a guy who has seven receptions in 21 games over two years.

And while Sadiq does make sense -- or even Kiper's projected second-roudenr for Baltimore, Eli Stowers -- they're still players who would frequently work from the inside out.

Ione looks like a great possibility in the interior of the O-Line, and Fano could also help immediately, but the Ravens are still missing that guy who can threaten defenses on the outside, and Tyson or Denzel Boston might be able to answer the call there. Even guys like Chris Brazzell II and Chris Bell seem to be missing in the middle rounds for analysts like Reuter and Brugler who like to go deep.