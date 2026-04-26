Four Big Takeaways from 2026 Baltimore Ravens Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books for the Baltimore Ravens and the rest of the league after three days of action.

General manager Eric DeCosta came into this year's event equipped with 11 picks, second-most in the league, and even despite making a trade on Day 3 to move up into the fourth round, he still made exactly that many selections in the end.

YOUR 2026 DRAFT CLASS❗ pic.twitter.com/jN3WEP63vG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2026

The majority of the team's draft capital was invested in the offense, with eight picks spent on prospects who play on the side of the ball, including double-dips at offensive guard, wide receiver, and tight end. Meanwhile, they spent only three picks on defense, all of which were tremendous values, and they also selected a specialist in the sixth round for the second year in a row.

Here are some of the biggest overarching takeaways from the 2026 NFL Draft.

1.) Ravens want to be a bigger and more physical team

With the exception of fifth-round slot corner Chandler Rivers and sixth-round punter Ryan Eckley, the common theme among the Ravens' other nine picks sent a clear message that they were making a concerted effort to add more size and physicality both in the trenches as well as at the skill position spots.

It started in the first round with offensive guard Vega Ioane (6'4", 320 lbs.) continued on Day 2 with outside linebacker Zion Young (6'5", 262 lbs.) in the second and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (6'4", 200) in the third and didn't stop on Day 3 with fourth-round wideout Elijah Sarratt (6'2", 210 lbs.), either of the tight ends or owner Steve Bisciotti's handpicked running back, Adam Randall (6'3", 232 lbs.) with the last pick in the fifth.

"A lot of these guys are big, physical players," head coach Jesse Minter said. "When you look at the O-line, obviously you start with Vega [Ioane] and just him setting the tone for the draft class. [He is] dominant at the line of scrimmage. And so, I think we added the best interior offensive lineman in the draft. Zion [Young], again, he is a big physical, tough, rugged player. Ja'Kobi [Lane] is a big matchup guy – he has size, speed, length, catch radius and an ability to make tough plays. [Elijah] Sarratt, as well, that was a really cool opportunity to double dip at [the wide receiver] position, the way the board fell and taking the best guy."

The Ravens let their actions over the course of the draft provide a glimpse of what direction and identity the team as a whole is envisioning as they continue to embark on this new era. On offense, they want to be more efficient at extending drives, dominate on the ground, and play basketball on grass in the red zone with so many new big-bodied pass catchers added to the mix.

Defensively, all three moves were of prospects who fit the mold of what they're trying to be from a mentality, play style, and schematic versatility standpoint.

2.) Ravens aren't worried about a contingency plan at center

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock (67) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

After getting outbid in their attempt to retain homegrown three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, the Ravens found themselves in need of a new anchor in the middle of their offensive line. It was a safe bet to assume that heading into the draft, they would spend at least one of their near dozen picks on a prospect that could either be immediately inserted or, at a minimum, compete to fill the vacancy, but that didn't come to pass in a surprising turn of events.

DeCosta shared that the Ravens came into the draft with two particular natural center prospects that they had their eyes on as ideal Linderbaum replacement targets but they both ended getting picked in the second round. The two rookies he was referring to were Iowa's Logan Jones, who went at No. 57 overall to the Chicago Bears, and Florida's Jake Slaughter, who went No. 63 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both went about a round higher than they were projected to come off the board and to teams that had each already added veteran centers earlier this offseason via trade and free agency.

"There were some other centers, but there was nobody that we looked at that we thought necessarily, like this guy's going to come in here ... They're good players, but there's nobody that's going to necessarily be an impact player for us this year," DeCosta said.

The only moves at center the Ravens made since losing Linderbaum were bringing in a pair of versatile low-cost veterans in Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn, who have a combined 10 career starts. As it currently stands, they are slated to compete with 2024 undrafted free agent Corey Bullock for the vacant spot.

Last year, Bullock served as the primary backup at the spot and had the confidence of the previous coaching staff. Without divulging any of their future plans, DeCosta and Minter both expressed the utmost confidence in their internal candidates while also stating that there is still plenty of time to make another move if need be before the start of next season.

"I do think we'll have a plan at the position, I feel confident in saying that," DeCosta said. "I think we have a couple guys here that will compete for that position. But as the Hall of Fame general manager [Ozzie Newsome] once said, 'You don't play games until September.' And I think we'll have a great offensive line at that point. We have a plan. It didn't necessarily fall our way this weekend, but it's still early, and I'm thrilled with what we've been able to accomplish."

3.) Ravens stuck to their board and didn't give much credence to value

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) scores a touchdown during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There were multiple instances in this draft where the Ravens' patience paid major dividends, and they got great value by landing the top interior offensive lineman on Day 1, a fringe first-round talent in the second round, a projected Day 2 pick with Sarratt and a mid-round talent in the fifth with Rivers. However, there were some glaring instances where they clearly reached for a player that they were especially fond of when they likely could've gotten them later.

The two most glaring examples were the selections of Lane in the third and tight end, Matthew Hibner in the fourth. In the case of Lane, he was believed to firmly be an early Day 3 pick at best, and then they wound up having Sarratt fall to them early in the fourth anyway. Hibner was a far bigger reach because the Ravens traded up back into the fourth for a prospect who most projections didn't have getting taken until later rounds.

While the Ravens stack their own board their own way with a vision of what they're building and what kind of ingredients they need to make it come to fruition, there's a point where they could exercise even more patience. They could've trusted that the board would continue to fall their way and not press for a player they could get later and bypass a player at a greater position of need, as there were multiple intriguing center prospects and higher-rated tight ends when Lane and Hibner were taken.

4.) Familiarity played a role in several selections

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches warm up ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another revealing takeaway that kept coming up with seemingly every other pick was how so many of their new rookies had a connection to either a coach currently on staff or a player from the past or present. It started with Ioane, who previously played at the same college as Ravens 2024 third-round outside linebacker Adisa Isaac at Penn State.

"He was an athlete back then, and he still is now," Ioane said. "His hand grip, I remember punching him one time, and he grabs my hand with barely any effort into it and just rips it off of him. He beats me off of that, and I get ripped by my offensive line coach."

Young goes way back with Ravens 2024 first-rounder, cornerback Nate Wiggins, as the two grew up together in Atlanta, Georgia. The two were teammates at Westlake High School, a powerhouse program in the state with several alumni who have gone on to play in the NFL.

"That's my brother, man," Young said. "I've been playing him way before high school. We started off playing football together, man. I'm fired up to be back with him. I know he's so fired up."

Lane has a pair of connections to the team, having been previously mentored and coached in high school by legendary franchise tight end Todd Heap back in Arizona, where he grew up, and he was recruited to USC by new assistant wide receivers coach Prentice Gill.

"He recruited me when I was 16 years old in high school," Lane said of Gill. "Just being able to have that relationship and not it be our first time meeting, I think it already started out on the right foot. Then just getting in the building, getting around guys and really being able to mix and mingle it, I think that's what really set it apart."

Minter previously coached on the University of Michigan staff at the same time as both Hibner and seventh-round defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny, who is now reunited with his college position coach, Lou Esposito. Randall was a college teammate with Wiggins for two years at Clemson, and Rivers was a teammate at Duke with 2025 sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, and new outside linebackers coach Harland Bower was also on the Blue Devils staff during their respective tenures with the team.