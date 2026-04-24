Eric DeCosta Compares Ravens First-Round Pick to Franchise Legend

Just based on game film alone, it was clear to Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta that former Penn State standout, Olaivavega Ioane, was the top offensive guard in the 2026 NFL Draft class, but that was only part of what went into the decision to take him No. 14 overall in the first round on Thursday night.

It wasn't until he got to meet the former Nittany Lion in person, interact with him, and gauge the kind of character and temperament he possesses that he was completely sold on him as the perfect all-around fit and worthy of using their top selection on.

"A big part of the process for me is really meeting with the players," DeCosta said. "That's really a way for me to separate these guys. I've been blessed to be here 30 years, and I can't imagine how many players I've met, but you start to build up a bank of memories and different interviews and different players and things."

The impression that Ioane made on him wasn't just strong, it was familiar and brought back memories of a franchise legend who also happens to be of Polynesian descent and was mild-mannered off the field but a tone-setter physical presence between the lines.

"He reminds me a little bit of one of my favorite Ravens of all time: Haloti Ngata," DeCosta said. "Just the way that he was with me in the office, and we were talking and laughing and his maturity; the way that he – even though he's a younger person – even the way that he carried himself with a quiet confidence stood out."

Ngata was also a top 15 pick by the Ravens once upon a time, exactly two decades earlier, when they selected him No. 12 overall out of the University of Oregon. He went on to anchor some of the best defenses in franchise history, establish himself as one of the best players in the game at his position and was a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All Pro selection, spending the first nine seasons of his 13-year career in Baltimore.

DeCosta shared that Ioane has actually gotten that exact comparison before, as it pertains to his demeanor, which shouldn't be all too surprising given how big a role model Ngata literally and figuratively has been in the Pacific Islander community for decades.

When the Ravens were finally on the clock in the first round of this year's draft, they had their pick of some pretty elite talents at premium positions, such as Miami edge defender Rueben Bain Jr. and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. In situations such as these, where they aren't able to move back to accrue more capital and are forced to make a selection, intangibles and previous positive interactions can prove to be the difference when push comes to shove.

"In the end, these interviews and these visits, they end up really kind of becoming the nuance of how you kind of split hairs with these guys," DeCosta said.

Ravens O-line coach was overjoyed with the pick

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps nobody in the world was happier about Ioane being chosen to join the Ravens than his new position coach in Baltimore, Dwayne Ledford, not even the 80 people that he told reporters in a video press conference attended his draft party.

"I think coach Ledford was pretty excited," head coach Jesse Minter said. "There may be a video that comes out at some point where you'll see his reaction, but he was very excited. Obviously, [Ioane] is a guy that we put a lot of time in the 'eval' process. [He's] probably very, very, very, very high up there on coach Ledford's list of favorite players in the draft, and it worked out for us."

Not only was Ioane the most popular mock draft projection for the Ravens, but he was a prospect they couldn't help but show a keen interest in, given where they picked in the first round and the glaring need they had for an upgrade at their right guard spot. In free agency, they addressed the left side, signing veteran John Simpson for a second tour of duty following two years with the New York Jets.

Ledford was seen working closely with Ioane at the Penn State Pro Day, and as the Ravens' new offensive run-game coordinator as well, he'll be leading the charge to tailor the team's rushing attack to its new stable of blockers that could also include a new rookie center by the time the draft concludes.