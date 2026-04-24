Baltimore Ravens' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

The Baltimore Ravens came out of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft with a prospect they were overwhelmingly tied to during the months leading up to the three-day event in Pittsburgh.

Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane should become a fixture on the Ravens’ O-Line from Day 1, as the Ravens left no room for drama or surprises in the opening round.

Day 2 could be a lot different.

Armed with one pick for Round 2 and one pick for Round 3, the Ravens still have a long to-do list before they can fly back home feeling good about their draft haul. Baltimore’s remaining needs are headlined by pass catchers and pass rushers, but the club could certainly use upgrades at other spots on the roster, as well.

What are the Ravens biggest draft needs after Round 1

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be thrilled by the upgrade in protection up front, but he still needs a reliable target who can create explosive plays in the passing game, especially playing close to the sideline.

Wide receivers Denzel Boston from Washington and Chris Brazzell II from Tennessee could provide Jackson with the wide-catch radius and contested-catch ability the Ravens sorely lack on the outside. Expect Boston’s name to be called in Round 2, while Brazzell might have to wait until Round 3. Zay Flowers is entrenched as the team's primary wideout option, but after him, all other spots should be subject to incoming competition.

Tight end is another position that should command attention by the Ravens’ front office after Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar left in free agency, leaving veteran Mark Andrews as the only proven piece. Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers leads the list of best available at the position, but Georgia’s Oscar Delp and Ohio State’s Max Klare could be in play, too, after Round 2.

Center looks still unresolved in Baltimore after losing three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum to the league’s largest contract ever at the position to Las Vegas, so Auburn’s Connor Lew comes to mind as a third-round alternative.

Veteran Trey Hendrickson will dramatically elevate the expectations for Baltimore’s pass rush, but this team was willing to give up two first rounders for Maxx Crosby before zeroing in on Hendrickson, so you know the pass rush is a top priority. Missouri’s Zion Young, Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas and Illinois’ Gabe Jacas look like viable options for Day 2 of selections.

A run-stopping force in the middle such as Ohio State’s nose tackle Kayden McDonald could be considered in the second round, after surprisingly falling out of the first. Baltimore loves loading up on massive bodies here, and McDonald would fit the bill perfectly. If McDonald’s gone, Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter could be an option in the third round.

Finally, the talent pool available at cornerback is probably the best at any position for Round 2, with Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds, Clemson’s Avieon Terrell and Tennessee’s Colton Hood. At least one of them could fall to mid-second round, straight into the Ravens’ lap. Two-time All-Pro Marlon Humphrey is entering the final year of his contract, and he's been identified as a potential trade target in the past. Besides, loading up on capable cornerbacks is never a bad idea.

Baltimore’s Day 2 picks are, at the moment, stationed at No. 45 and 80. Starting-level talent is available at several positions, and the Ravens’ roster is uncharacteristically thin. The ingredients are there for Baltimore to find immediate contributors on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.