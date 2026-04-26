How Many Ravens Rookies Will Actually Make An Impact In 2026 - And Where

Despite having 11 selections in the 2026 draft and using all of them, with almost no wheeling and dealing, it’s fair to question how many rookies will actually break through to have a significant role or niche in the upcoming season.

Some of them will have difficulty finding playing time and some will have difficulty making the team and several are destined to do much more on special teams than anywhere else. Injuries will certainly play a role as well, and this front office better not be close to being done adding veteran free agents, which could complicate things for some of these young men.

The Ravens raved about how they got bigger in this draft, but it in terms of every-down line of scrimmage players, it was really just Vega Ioane, their first pick – HYPER DRAFT TRENDS. They had obvious starting positions of glaring need, and veteran starters who might not make it through another season, and ignored those spots in the draft entirely.

These four players have the best chance of making the biggest impact this season as the roster presently stands:

Ioane

He has a chance to earn Pro Bowl accolades as a rookie. That’s not extreme expectations. Established NFL evaluators in many war rooms believe him to be that type of prospect. Everything in his make-up leads you to believe he will be motivated to meet those expectations. He makes a bad offensive line immediately better.

WR Ja’Kobi Lane

Part of me thinks the receiver who ends up making the bigger impact is Elijah Sarratt, based on his physicality and ability to thrive in traffic. But It’s clear Declan Doyle’s offense will be leaning on fades and shots to the back of the endzone to score and this 6-foot-4 leaper excels in those positions. His production will probably ebb and flow, but the highlight reel catches and splash plays will be memorable. Evaluators I trust believe he was a top four receiver in this draft and a top three outside WR.

TE Josh Cuevas

I’m on record that the Ravens are gonna come to regret the contract extension they did with tight end Mark Andrews. Cuevas is self-made and his special teams acumen will earn the respect of the coaches and the Ravens have always, for whatever reason, had far better success with the second tight end they take when they do draft too. He understands the parts of the field he can succeed in. Could see him finding a niche with similar production in the passing game as Charlie Kolar (though not blocking like him). Could see him making an impact on special teams, too.

P Ryan Eckley

Unless the sixth-round pick get injured, or has like the worst pre-season punting games in modern NFL history, he is the starting punter. He replaced Jordan Stout, who reached a Pro Bowl level last year after three shaky season prior to that after being selected in the fourth round in 2022. There were a good amount of draftable punters in this pool and the Ravens had as many picks as anyone and they chose this guy.