If Ravens HC Jesse Minter Plays Nickel Defense Sunday, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Will Gouge Him Again

A year ago, within two months time, Jesse Minter and his defensive mentor, Mike Macdonald, faced Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. And the results could not have been more strikingly different.

Taylor ran all over Minter – the Colts host Baltimore Sunday in his debut as head coach of the - and the star runner couldn’t get three yards a pop against Macdonald. The coaches approached the game similarly, with Minter using nickel/dime as his base defense with the Chargers and Macdonald actually playing even lighter boxes with Seattle (two defensive linemen exclusively). One plan worked expertly; the other was a wreck.

Of course, the coaches had different personnel, and as great as Minter’s defense was, Macdonald’s led that franchise to a Super Bowl. But more to the point, the Colts' roster had changed drastically. With starting quarterback Daniel Jones on Injured Reserve by the time Macdonald faced them in December, and the offensive line was more beat up, Macdonald pummeled Taylor with Philip Rivers at QB after a lengthy retirement.

Personnel matters, and the Ravens are without their best defensive player, Nnamdi Madubuike, for Minter’s rematch with Taylor in Week 1. And the Colts have Jones back from Achilles surgery and what appears to be a fully heathy offense that hung 38 points on Minter's Chargers. And it’s Minter who might also be without starting inside linebacker Teddy Buchanan (ACL surgery).

It likely means a big test for linebacker Trenton Simpson, who got lots of hype this summer but has struggled mightily when given real reps, and it probably means no arbitrary pitch count for 40-year-old defensive lineman Calais Campbell, as we told you all along. It better also mean serious adjustments for Minter, because the reality is Taylor has been a first-ballot Hall of Fame type back against nickel/dime defenses in his career, and something else entirely with just four defensive backs on the field.

“He is the total package,” Minter said this week. “He can take any sort of run scheme. He can get the tough yards. He can take it to the house. He can take it inside, outside … One of the top backs in the league, and a challenge we are getting ready for and excited about."

Get Too Light, Pay The Price

Macdonald shut Taylor down for 87 yards on 25 carries (1.04 yards before contact!) in Week 14 despite playing only two true DLs. That's not the norm and speaks to how broken Indy's offense was by the time he faced them. Here's the reality:

Taylor with 5+ DBs on the field: 5.4 yards/carry for his career and 5.4/carry in 2025

Taylor with 4 DBs on the field: 3.9/carry for his career and 4.0/carry in 2025

Having Jones back, and his ability to win with his legs and extend plays outside the pocket and execute precision short passes for big YAC on bootlegs, opens things up significantly for Taylor. Minter eventually made changes last year, when Taylor ran nine times for 64 yards and three TDs against his nickel/dime looks.

Minter ended up playing a 3-4 front 31% of the time, tied for the most he did so all of last season. When Minter was in 3-4, Taylor ran just seven times for 30 yards (22 coming on one burst, when the left end lost contain allowing Taylor, after being bottled up side, to bust it outside). That was also a rare under center run for Taylor in that meeting (7 carries for 54 with a TD when he did that; all the more reason to use heavier personnel in this game and run blitz more).

Yes, the Colts have a diverse set of weapons in the pass game and can stretch you deep, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wants to invest in DBs more than anything else, that is supposed to be the strength of this roster, and they added a $30M pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson. So having some corners win on-one-one shouldn't be too tall a task (if it is, well, blame the GM, this is al his creation now with John Harbaugh gone).

Especially if Minter is without two of his best players and tacklers in his front seven down, and with the starting defense not playing at all in the preseason and likely being rusty with their tackling, and with Campbell eating against the Colts last year with Arizona, Minter needs to get Kyle Hamilton mugging the line of scrimmage and attacking QB/ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage and not being as married to his nickel concepts.

He needs to get heavy and play man, as Colts analyst and former NFL head coach Rick Venturi broke down in detail on "The Daily Flock" this week. Taylor is no ordinary back, and, if remotely healthy. this is no ordinary Colts offense.

“When you have a guy that is that explosive,” Campbell said, “that also has good contact balance, you definitely do not want to let him get to the second level. Because he will turn those eight-yard rushes into touchdowns because he can make a guy miss. I have seen him do some spectacular things on the football field. We have been really on our front seven about being really good at making him stop his speed early and tackling.”

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