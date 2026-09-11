Ravens Rule Out All-Pro DT Nnamdi Madubuike For Colts Game Week 1

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter ruled out superstar defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for Sunday’s game against the Colts, in a move that comes as no surprise, as the team remains hopeful he can return shortly.

“He is really, really close,” Minter said. “It’s been a great process for him … We feel great about where he’s at. But we’re not going to play him this week.”

Madubuike, speaking to the media for the first time since he underwent neck surgery in April, expressed gratitude to the organization for helping him reach this point. “I’m definitely thankful to be back and just looking forward to what’s ahead,” Madubuike said, pointing to support from teammates throughout the saga for helping his stay positive. Minter did not address any other individual injuries; starting linebacker Teddy Buchanan did not practice fully this week in his return from a late-season ACL surgery, which could be an indication he will need more time as well.

Madubuike said he “always knew he was going to be back,” and was not concerned about the neck injury ending his career. And he is committed to being an impact player this season. Madubuike, who delivered a historic season in 2023 and remained at a truly elite level in 2024, is a vital cog in this defense and the Ravens are keeping the door open for Week 2, potentially. Minter noted he has been getting used to double teams in practice and getting as real of pass rush looks as they can muster.

“He’s in a really, really good place,” Minter said. “We just love where he’s at.”

Madubuike said he is still getting back fully into football shape, and he is working hard at that. “There’s no way to get back into football shape until you’re back out there playing football,” he said. Madubuike did not practice fully this week, and when returning from an injury of this magnitude, and an absence this long, players will generally go through a full work week before being cleared to play.

Taking Their Time

The Ravens are taking every precaution, obviously, with an injury of this magnitude.

They brought Madubuike along very methodically in the offseason and training camp, he only recently started being folded into team drills in practice and will likely start more full practice work next week. Madubuike playing without having gone through a week of full practices would have been quite surprising. His import on this roster is second only to quarterback Lamar Jackson, and for as accomplished as Minter is, trying to win playoff games with his scheme without a difference-making interior defensive presence like Madubuike would be quite the ask.

We were anticipating a heavy dose of free agent Calais Campbell in this game despite being 40 (he had his best game of the year against the Colts in Arizona last season), and the Ravens keeping six interior defensive linemen on their 53-man roster was an indication Madubuike would miss at least some game time.

Short at LB

Buchanan was one of the true bright spots on a dismal 2025 Ravens defense. The rookie was expected to be more of a special teams guy, with Trenton Simpson, a former third-round pick, above him on the depth chart. That didn’t last long; Buchanan had a strong rookie season while veteran Roquan Smith, playing next to him, suffered greatly.

Buchanan offered some hope in coverage for a linebacker, and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones gutted Minter’s defense with the Chargers last season with short passes against nickel and dime packages, an area likely to be heavily tested again Sunday and where Buchanan would be needed.

"Everybody else we’ll see how it shakes out,” Minter said after updating Madubuike's status.

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