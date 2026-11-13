Jacoby Brissett Compares Learning Ravens Offense To Crash Course Ahead Of Debut

Since landing in Maryland late last week after being acquired by the Baltimore Ravens in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been dialed in on learning the playbook and building chemistry with his new teammates.

Head coach Jesse Minter declared him the team's starter for their Week 10 primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week after he spent last weekend around the building with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and other support staff getting up to speed.

"It's definitely a crash course," Brissett said.." No question. [I want to] really just come out, try to do my job to the best of my ability, be a good teammate, kind of keep things simple [and] try not to overcomplicate this thing right now and just take it one day at a time."

Brissett feels confident about the progress he's made in learning the offense and building chemistry with his new teammates, but knows there's plenty more prep work to do to ensure they are successful and can consistently execute the game plan at a high level.

"I don't think my preparation is stopping today, but I think I have the right coaches that are helping me along the way. Obviously, the players are helping me when I'm in the huddle and things of that nature, so it's been good. Like I said, I feel confident, but obviously [there's] still some work to do."

Following each of the Ravens' first two practices of the week, he spent an extended period on the field throwing to some of the team's top targets in the passing game, including two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers, talented rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane and vertical speedster Devontez Walker.

"It's just going through the plan," Brissett said. "We do a bunch of walk-throughs. You see the practice, stuff after practice and things of that nature. I just think it's that, and then just them telling me what they need from me more than I need from them. They have to do the hard part. I have to do the easy part and find them and put the ball where it's supposed to go. It's just [about] the communication on both sides."

His arrival and insertion into the starting lineup will undoubtedly be a major boost for Flowers, who has only logged three catches for six receiving yards on 11 targets in the past two games after averaging just over 101 receiving yards in his first six appearances. Given Brissett's prowess as an accurate passer over the middle of the field and at the intermediate level, Lane could finally get a chance to live up to the training camp and preseason buzz he built up.

"He's a guy who's played 11 years, so he's seen a lot of football," Doyle said. "He's seen a lot of these pictures, and he'll let it rip. He can really drive the ball. Those are all things that I'm really excited about with him."

Brissett's first impressions of Doyle have been similar to those of so many others who've crossed paths with him during his ascension up the coaching ranks and since he landed his first play-calling role in Baltimore.

"He's a great football mind," Brissett said. "He's been very receptive to information from me and getting to know each other, whether that's on the field and off the field and trying to bridge the gap over a relationship that you kind of have to fast-track before Monday.

"But he's been awesome. What he's thinking as far as the play structure and then obviously how we're attacking the defense, he's very vocal about it. I think that cleans up the communication. I know what he's thinking."

Not worrying about what the future may hold

Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even before the Ravens and Minter issued an official statement on Friday, confirming the reports on the exact nature of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson's thumb injury and outlining a timeline for a potential return this season, Brissett wasn't concerned with how long he'd have the reins of the offense.

"I don't even really want to get into it," Brissett said. "It's one of those things where you kind of just take it day by day, and then future things happen when future things happen. But, I'd be a fool to look forward. I'm trying to learn teammates, players, coaches, plays and get ready for a game. The last thing I'm worried about is something that's going to happen down the road."

The Ravens mark the seventh different team that the journeyman backup and stop-gap starter will have played for in his 11-year career, and this isn't the first time he's been traded for by a team looking to salvage their season. He was acquired by the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2017 season after their then-franchise quarterback Andrew Luck suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the entire year.

Over the course of his career, he's compiled a record as a starter of 23-50 and has played in several different offensive systems, which he believes has made him very adaptable to being thrust into new environments.

"I think that's just it. You are around a lot of different people, a lot of different systems, different situations, every year," Brissett said. "Just being able to be flexible, that's what's kept me in this league for so long, and this is no different. [I'm] just excited for this opportunity, and [I'm] trying to make the most of it."