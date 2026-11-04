Ravens Deal for a Veteran Passer After Losing Their Top Two Quarterbacks on Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens have found a solution to their quarterback problem, a few hours after reportedly learning that the team’s top backup Tyler Huntley would be missing the rest of the season due to a turf toe injury.

Starter Lamar Jackson is also sidelined with a thumb injury, and could also be lost for the rest of the season, prompting the Ravens to look elsewhere for help.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, help is on the way, as Baltimore has agreed to acquire Jacoby Brissett via trade from the Arizona Cardinals.

Trade: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade to send QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, per @RapSheet and me. Deal is expected to be completed until this weekend.



The Ravens lost QB Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury, and his backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to turf… pic.twitter.com/BYEqcHA1jq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

According to the insiders, the deal is expected to be finalized this weekend. No word yet on the compensation involved for the soon-to-be 34-year old veteran.

Over the course of his 11-year career, Brissett has played for the Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Browns, Commanders and Cards. He was a third-round pick for New England in 2016 out of NC State.

What does acquiring Jacoby Brissett mean for the Ravens?

Baltimore was desperate for a starter to potentially finish the regular season, after losing Jackson and Huntley in the span of a few plays last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano ended up playing for Baltimore in the 36-10 loss, but became somewhat of a question mark himself after being listed as limited for Monday’s walkthrough due to an ankle injury.

Fagnano is currently on track to start his first pro game on Thurssday night.

The Ravens are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, so finding viable passers on a short week became the team’s number one priority. Baltimore also signed free agent Austin Reed to the practices squad. Reed has spent some time with the Ravens during the summer, but did not survive final cuts before the season started. He last played for the Dallas Renegades of the UFL.

Bringing Brissett on board means the Ravens will have an experienced veteran under center in case Jackson can’t make it back before the regular season ends. Brissett's move comes on the heels of being demoted in Arizona after Gardner Minshew was named the starter going forward following an unlikely come from behind win in overtime, on the road, against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Brissett’s renegotiated contract with Arizona is set to expire at the end of the season, so he’s currently set to become a free agent next offseason. This means that his arrival in Baltimore should in no way impact Jackson’s contract negotiations with the Ravens.