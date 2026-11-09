The Baltimore Ravens are in the midst of an historically horrific four-game losing streak in which their offense has averaged just under 11 points per game and the defense is allowing nearly 30 points per game.

While it doesn't feel like there's much to be hopeful about as it pertains to the Charm City franchise, the face of it isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, star quarterback Lamar Jackson told his teammates that he plans to return this season, with the hope of leading them on a late-season push for the postseason.

In his first game back after missing three games with a high ankle sprain, the two-time league MVP suffered an injury to his right thumb on the first play from scrimmage in a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Per Rapoport's source, the three-time First Team All Pro selection underwent surgery to repair a fracture and dislocation in his injured throwing hand.

The Ravens placed Jackson on injured reserve, along with primary backup Tyler Huntley, who suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in the same game and half against the Bills. Thankfully, the typical recovery for Jackson's injury is at least six weeks, although it could take up to nine weeks.



Jackson's message to the team that was paraphrased to Rapoport was, "Just stay alive."

After starting the season winning four of their first five games, the Ravens now sit at 4-5 and currently sit outside of the current playoff picture at the bottom of the AFC North division standings. With eight games and a bye week remaining on their schedule, in order to return to the postseason after just falling short last year, they'll need to start stacking some wins.

The earliest Jackson is eligible to return is Week 14, when the Ravens host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, following the team's Week 13 bye. That will be five weeks post-op and at the earliest possible end of the spectrum for his potential return.

Fortunately for the Ravens, unlike their last four opponents, who all possess winning records, their next four all have records under .500. It's a far less arduous stretch, and they brought in much-needed reinforcements at quarterback by trading for veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett to steady the ship on offense and take some pressure off their struggling defense.

If the Ravens can rattle off four straight wins or at least go 2-2 over that span, they'll be in a great position to make Jackson's push to return worthwhile. It'd be just in time for their final four games, all of which are against AFC North rivals, including a pair of bouts with the current division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens face a must-win and can't-lose situation

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) tosses the ball as Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) moves in during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The first team standing Baltimore's way is the winless Los Angeles Chargers, who just dropped their eighth straight to start the season in a 44-22 blowout loss to the Houston Texans in Week 9, which might have them consider giving their face of the franchise a much-needed mental reset.

In his second game back from a bye, the Chargers' two-time Pro Bowl QB, Justin Herbert, continued to look like a shell of himself as he was sacked a career-high eight times, added to his league-leading interception total and might've suffered a fractured finger on his left non-throwing hand.

This matchup between two ailing and surprisingly underperforming teams will take place under national spotlight on Monday Night Football. It has all the makings of the ultimate GBOT (get back on track) for the Ravens on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Brissett helped lead the Arizona Cardinals to an impressive upset win over the Chargers in Week 1 and is poised to beat them again after they just allowed C.J. Stroud to carve them up through the air for almost 400 passing yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, this is the perfect oppertunity for the pass rush to get going, for the secondary to make plays on the ball and front seven to dominate the line of scrimmage.

If the Ravens want keep any glimmer of hope of still being alive and in contention for the postseason by the time Jackson is able to return to action, they can't afford to lose to the only winless team in the league. It might end up being a battle of backup quarterbacks if the Chargers decide to sit Herbert so he doesn't embarass himself or get further banged up in primetime.