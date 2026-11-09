Jesse Minter Asked About Dropping Play-Calling Duties Monday, Vows Changes To Ravens Defense

Ravens rookie head coach Jesse Minter hinted at potentially significant changes coming to his failing defense – more personnel than schematic – at his Monday press conference, while not ruling out moves at the trade deadline and steering as far as possible from any clarifications about injured superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Minter and his novice staff are reeling after four straight losses, and they have not looked good against middling competition this season let alone quality opponents. There was a lot of talk about “resets” and changes coming after Thursday’s flogging by the Jaguars and with this team not playing again until next Monday against the winless Chargers. Minter worked hard not to reveal too much about what he has planned or what he thought general manager Eric DeCosta might do by Tuesday’s deadline (this is what they should do) but was emphatic about one topic - defensive play-calling duties.

Minter was criticized for handling Jackson’s previous high-ankle sprain, calling it a “day-to-day” situation for nearly three weeks, and has been far more guarded about saying anything about his injuries since. He refused to acknowledge reports indicating Jackson had his thumb operated on, or disclose anything close to a timetable for return (we doubt he plays again this season).

“I’m going to keep most of the conversations between Lamar and I, between Lamar and I,” Minter said. As for any updates on his health – “that will come from him” the coach said. Minter was enthusiastic about what journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who will start in week 10, can bring to the team, in another piece of Ravens news from this afternoon.

“I think he’ll operate our offense at a level required to be successful,” Minter said.

Defensive Changes

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) catches a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about giving up defensive play-calling duties with that unit allowing 33 points or more in three straight games, exhibiting no real strengths and with the secondary (their alleged superpower) getting shredded, Minter delivered a stern response: “No.”

Minter seemed a bit perturbed by the question but it’s being talked about all over the league. The lack of a former NFL head coach on his staff to help him has been a big issue, and former Ravens highly-successful defensive coordinators like Marvin Lewis and Wink Martindale, who installed a version of the defense Minter runs, have been quite critical of the 2026 Ravens defense (explained in detail here).

“Lineup changes, those are all on an individual basis,” Minter said, “but certain things we have to have a really high standard for, so we'll see how it all shakes out … I take as much pride in not giving up explosives as any coach in the league, and that’s not showing up… it’s all lip-service right now.”

The Ravens have allowed 18 passes of 25 yards or more – 25th in the NFL – despite Minter flooding the field with defensive backs and being averse to blitzing or playing man coverage with two-deep looks predicated on taking away big plays. He has the worst second-half defense in the NFL, arguably, an they are 20th in opposer passing and do not have an interception fro a defensive back all season.

Minter was asked specifically about $19.3M corner Marlon Humphrey (highest cap hit in the NFL who has been in steep decline for years) as benching him for TJ Tampa should be in order. “There's a consistency level in the secondary in particular that we need to find,” Minter said, “and we’ll keep looking for it.”

Trade Deadline

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta watches warm ups against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ravens should be robust sellers at the deadline given a brutal salary-cap situation right now and for 2027 (worst in the NFL by some margin), with the uncertainty of Jackson’s future hanging over it all. Minter didn’t signify much one way or the other about other additions, conceding this is a team to evaluate “the team now and the team in the future,” speaking to DeCosta “about what’s best for the team.”

Overall, he continued to give this group a nominal vote of confidence: “I like our team now, we just need to play better and do things better.” Other NFL execs see an unavoidable rebuild/roster purge, (as explained further here).

Injury Updates

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) speaks to the media after the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hybrid defender Kyle Hamilton left Thursday’s game with a hip injury but Minter indicated he looks to be on a good path for the next game, along with starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins and corner Nate Wiggins. Minter was non-committal on rookie fifth-round pick Adam Randall (running back/Joker) making his season debut this week from IR.

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