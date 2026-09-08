Lamar Jackson Has One Goal For Ravens In A New System With A New Staff: Win It All

Lamar Jackson has embraced the newness of this next chapter of Ravens football since head coach John Harbaugh was fired shortly after a disappointing 2025 campaign ended short of the playoffs.

He has extolled the virtues of what rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, 30, is cooking up on a staff led by rookie head coach Jesse Minter. He has championed having a brand new interior of the offensive line constructed in front of him and four rookie pass catchers expected to contribute fairly quicky, all within the construct of what he’s referred to repeatedly this offseason as a “brand new” offense with different verbiage and concepts and principles and tempo and cadence and defaults than any he was in previously (when he did win two MVP awards and should have won three).

What he has not done, is tether his future to the only franchise he has known since being selected with the final pick of the first round in 2018, keeping all his options open in private negotiations while being the greatest ambassador for this change the Ravens could have hoped for outwardly. But make no mistake, it’s Doyle and Minter and the prospects of this team moving forward under general manager Eric DeCosta that carry the onus of making this a place Jackson recommits to, given all the leverage he has accrued contractually after this 2026 season.

They, more than anyone else, must hope the promise of this “explosive” new offense led by a first-time play-caller who top receiver Zay Flowers already deemed a “genius,” is fulfilled. They must hope that Jackson remains as upbeat and positive in Week 18 as he was Tuesday, heading into Week 1, when all of this newness still exists in theory and none of it has been put to test in the standings.

“I believe we have a lot of in store,” a jovial Jackson said in his final remarks before this season begins. “New season. Feels like new breath of fresh air. I feel like my guys are ready to get out there and start flying.”

Back To The Future?

How much Doyle reveals in this opener remains to be seen. And given how many new pieces are in place, including a starting center who no one in that front office thought would be the Week 1 starter, we suspect Doyle leans heavily into All Pro running back Derrick Henry entering his age 32 season and that Jackson’s legs end up being a considerable part of the game plan, too.

Jackson said at the end of training camp that he’s open to doing whatever it takes to win, and given what he’s done on the ground in 10 prior games against Colts coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme, Doyle doesn’t need to pretend the past has no merit, though clearly he will want to put his imprint on this offense getting this opportunity for the first time in his career.

“It’s a lot of moving parts,” Jackson said in describing what’s been brewing in practice. “We can put guys in different positions to win. I feel like the success rate should be high. That’s what I’m expecting, but we’ll see.”

Hamilton offered of the new offense he's gone against in practice, perhaps prophetically; “I feel it’s very much so – run until you can stop it. And maybe run a little more. And then, off that, they can kind of open up the playbook.”

Jackson was not asked about the contract situation (somehow) and DeCosta expressed “optimism” about a new deal while appearing overtly frustrated about a contractual problem he is most responsible for when doing so. The staff he constructed needs to be recruiting this quarterback all season – that’s simply the reality of the contract Jackson secured in out-maneuvering DeCosta and this entire front office in prior negotiations. Jackson has repeatedly made it clear how “cool” he is heading into essentially a lame-duck year, knowing what a unique talent he is, and him not putting pen to paper says more than any words could.

“I don’t feel like I have anything to prove to anyone except myself,” he said, unflinchingly, at one point Tuesday. “That’s all.”

Safety Kyle Hamiton said of Jackson Tuesday: “He’s disproved every theory against him. I think for him all the talk really does not matter, and I think he’s really special with that, honestly.”

Super Bowl Or Bust

A year ago at this time, in perhaps the most tangible sign his time was probably running thin, Harbaugh shied away from any sentiment this franchise was in “Super Bowl or bust” mode. But ducking expectations is silly, and Jackson does not. The Ravens are considered the favorites in the AFC North and among the heaviest favorites to reach a Super Bowl and the lack of playoff performances to match his regular-season prowess is the last thing Jackson’s critics can cling to.

Jackson isn’t trying to put the cart before the horse – “We talk about how to get there, that’s all,’ Jackson said of a roster that has been just one AFC title game. But he clearly understands where teams and Hall of Fame players are ultimately measured. Individual accolades are nice, but not the ultimate motivation.

This season will be about how close he truly believes the Ravens franchise is positioned to win it all as he enters his 30s. There is a key veteran core here clearly nearing the end of their time in Baltimore, if not their careers, and Jackson has already crafted a generational resume, while most this staff has yet to do even the job at all at this level. That dynamic is lost on no one, surely not the QB.

“I'm not going to lie - I really don’t be concerned about the credit with anything,” Jackson said.” I just want to win. Win a championship. Win a few championships. That's all I'm about.”

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" For Elite Ravens Content And Discussions: