Lamar Jackson Played Like An MVP In First Game In Declan Doyle's New Ravens Offense

There was no learning curve for Lamar Jackson

There were no growing pains.

The change to a “brand-new” offense as he dubbed it this offseason – his third coordinator switch – was every bit as “explosive” as the two-time MVP quarterback hinted it would be. It was a typical Jackson tour de force, with him flashing his legs early to put the Colts on notice as we suspected and racking up close to 375 net yards as we predicted – and the Ravens going to heavy under-center formation looks as we anticipated all offseason – and leaning into having three wide receivers on the field more than ever before (60% in the first half) before they starting running out of available bodies.

At this point, for as decorated as he is and for the weekly brilliance he provides – like slithering out of a surefire sack at midfield in third-and-16, then turning it into a 19-yard scamper – he was almost overlooked amid the post-game hype about Declan Doyle’s first coaching win and Declan Doyle’s first time calling plays in the NFL and Derrick Henry now being third on the all-time rushing TD list. Minter wasn’t asked a direct question about Lamar in his post-game press conference and his ability to execute this offense with grace and mastery and involve nine pass catchers in it in his debut.

Just Lamar being Lamar, I guess.

“We have a lot of great players, starting with our quarterback, obviously a lot of skill players, offensive line,” Minter said after the 41-23 win. “I thought Declan — man, first NFL game, came out of the gates on fire and did a great job. So just a credit to them, and I think the confidence grows when you prepare well.

“We put a lot of time over these last couple of weeks into this game plan, with it being the opener and the extra time that you have. So, you want to see the preparation pay off, and I felt like it really did in all three phases."

Jackson said of a new offense in which he did not take a snap in the preseason:

“I was already dialed in, like I said back in OTAs, training camp, stuff like that. So, watching preseason, I was already confident in what he was going to call because — even when we were playing Minnesota (in preseason), when the game was kind of close — (Doyle) didn't shake, he didn't get rattled.

“He just kept dialing it up, and even though the points didn't show it. We watched the film, critiquing ourselves, and we (could) see it. So, I was already confident going into this game, and I am confident regardless."

Let’s keep it real, it all starts with Lamar.

The Straw That Stirs The Drink

The offensive line is a work-in-progress and had it’s share of issues as we knew it would, putting the unit behind the sticks. Jackson’s unique ability to dominate games with arms or legs have helped key Henry’s timelessness, and Jackson’s immediate adjustment to the new footwork and verbiage and hallmarks and timing and shift to under-center concepts (after being the heaviest shotgun QB in the NFL in his career to this point) are what made this happen.

Jackson is now 10-1 against Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. He didn’t have to run as much with the game out of reach in the second half, but he basically had 40 yards rushing at the half and the Colts knew it could be more. And Jackson was just fine under center, thank you. He said he was “100% confident” in this offense and it showed:

Jackson Under Center Passing: 6-for-8, 114 yards, 116.7 rating

Jackson Play Action Under Center Passing: 5-for-5, 101 yards, 118.8 rating

This new system is supposed to be all about explosive plays. The first five completions to receiver Zay Flowers, all in the first half, were for 12 yards or more and two of them went for 49 yards or more, including a TD. Yes, Flowers did most of the work on that one, but Jackson unlocking Flowers for a big gain on the first series of the day was huge.

“We just have to stay locked in,” Jackson said. “This is Week 1. A lot can happen in the season, but this time around, hopefully it goes our way throughout the whole season."

Jackson is now the NFL’s all-time leader, again, in career passer rating. He was 17/25 for 324 yards and was always in total control, and it would have been more if not for penalties negating big plays and a touchdown pass as this offensive line sorts itself out.

He is the biggest reason this franchise has won so many games since the middle of the 2018 season. And, contract extension or not, he as profound a cheat code as exists in this game, and the biggest reason why so many fancy the Ravens to do so much in Minter’s first season.

“The best player in the league,” Henry said. “He's been one of the best players in the league for a long time. That's never a doubt in my mind. I know what Lamar's about. You all have seen it. He just keeps showing you."

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