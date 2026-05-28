Lamar Jackson could not have been more guarded and cagey and, frankly, uncomfortable talking about his lingering contract impasse on Wednesday, the first time he’s met the media since Baltimore’s season-ending defeat in Pittsburgh.

He was far more effusive and ebullient and emotive – and seemingly genuine – when discussing a new offense he is trying to master and his own performance. Perhaps, Jackson was even a little borderline defensive at times, on the issue of injuries and age (he’s 29) and every quarterback’s inevitable adjustments as they transition out of their peak prime (especially QBs who legs have been as ubiquitous to their stunning success as Jackson’s).

There were a few things that stood-out most to me, upon rewatching the media session:

Lamar Seems Enthused About New Offense

As a veteran Jackson observer, you can tell when he’s going through the motions, or playing words games (plenty of that yesterday). And he also naturally lights up at times, especially this time of year, when things are relaxed and he isn’t having to stand in front of microphones multiple times a week.

Jackson seemed downright giddy talking about playing football in Brazil. And when he riffed on his early impressions of rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s offense, it came across as quite sincere. It was actually very similar to how he spoke about the transition from Greg Roman’s offense to Todd Monekn’s three years ago. Doyle’s offense got the same “smooth” moniker that Monken’s did during his first OTAs.

“Actually, I did have quite a few conversations with Coach Doyle, great conversations,” Jackson said while beaming. “He wants me involved a lot. I believe that’s why Coach Jesse (Minter) brought him along, and I’m having fun with it.”

Jackson was careful not to give away any of the specific surprises this new offense will offer – defensive coordinators will be spending a lot of time looking at Sean Payton’s offenses to glean that given all the time Doyle spent under him.

“It’s smooth, I love it,” Jackson said. “And just know that everybody else loves it.”

I’m buying it.

Whether that means Doyle can string together a tapestry of plays over the headset in a timely manner and make adjustments and maximize early-game scripts and fix a broken red zone offense and sagging short-yardage game remains to be seen, but conceptually he is selling it well now.

Lamar’s Legs Will Remain A Storyline

Payton hasn’t been big on designed runs for QBs (except for fullback/QB Taysom Hill) – though scrambling can still be useful – and, especially after hearing Lamar speak for the first time since January, I don’t see him being asked to do a ton with the meshpoint. And if Jackson is going to have even more autonomy in this offense than he had in Monken’s, I am not sure he’s going to be calling his own number like crazy.

Part of the reason he was so pumped for Monken’s changes stemmed from the onus being more on the passing game. And now pushing age 30, I suspect that’s even more the case. Jackson spoke at some length about a hamstring injury that clearly hampered him for the duration of the season, and traced it all the way back to Week 3.

“I believe the Detroit game I got caught by a lineman,” Jackson explained. “I couldn’t really burst … Detroit was the start of it.”

The number of explosive runs and designed runs is never going to be what it was four years ago. I remain steadfast, however, that keeping Lamar involved in option looks in the redzone is imperative. But even speaking hypothetically about the prospect of running the ball more, Jackson wasn’t exactly politicking for it.

“That’s been my thing every year - whatever it takes to win,” Jackson said. “Whether I’m running less or running more, whatever it takes to win. That’s all.”

And as to how long he will be able to electrify fans with ridiculous athletic feats with his arm and his legs and the entirety of his being, there seemed to be even a tactic acknowledgement that those may become a bit fewer and more far between.

Jackson’s tone and words implied he was aware of football mortality and the realities of it becoming more difficult to be a little more special than everyone alse as the years mount. And he’s nearly a decade in now. Jackson can’t himself predict exactly how this season’s going to go and what we’ll all behold.

And if there is no contract extension by Week 1, the future becomes even more uncertain. We should all heed his words when it comes to appreciating what Jackson has to offer, on this side of 30, while we can.

“Just enjoy it,” Jackson implored. “Just enjoy it.”

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