Marlon Humphrey Ranked Among NFL’s Most Overpaid Cornerbacks
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Marlon Humphrey is coming off a tough season, and questions may start to emerge about the 29- year- old, as a recent report from Casino Guru USA ranks him as the 4th most overpaid player at cornerback.
Humphrey Breaks the Bank
With a cap hit of $ 26.2 million, Humphrey scored an overpaid score of 74. 4, the highest on the Ravens roster and 21st among all active players. Only D.J. Reed of the Detroit Lions (77.9), Paulson Adebo of the New York Giants (81.4), and Daron Bland of the Dallas Cowboys (82) have higher scores.
For the analysis, Casino Guru collected 2026 cap totals from Spotrac and 2025 Approximate Values (AV) from Pro Football Reference for every NFL player, then calculated an 'Overpaid Score' out of 100 for each player.
The Baltimore Ravens ranked 9th in the league, with an average cap hit of $12.8 million and an average overpaid score of 42.57,
Humphrey’s Decline and Path to Redemption
Humphrey' s 2025 season included 68 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups in 15 starts. The three- time Pro Bowler finished with a 50.1 overall grade and a 43.1 coverage grade on PFF, a career low. This marks a sudden drop in production after entering the season as a top 10 player at his position, even Humprey spoke out about his surprisingly lackluster campaign.
Humphrey signed a five-year extension in 2020 worth $98.75 million, and now, heading into his 10th NFL season, he' s in a contract year. Despite the high cap hit, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta didn't seem too concerned about a contract adjustment when asked at the NFL Combine earlier in 2026.
A New Stage for Marlon
Humphrey aims to bounce back in 2026, and history suggests that' s quite possible. After a season hampered by injuries in 2023, he responded in 2024 with career-highs in interceptions (6) and pass deflections (15).
Although he will reach age 30, which makes him the 7th active NFL corner in the 30 + club, Marlon Humphrey can still follow the footsteps of Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, who had strong seasons at 30 or older.
A new defensive scheme developed by new head coach Jesse Minter might also give Humphrey the boost he needs. Until then, his contract remains a big question mark in Baltimore.
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Donovan Gibbs is a former Division I Football player at Long Island University. H enjoys writing about football, baseball and basketball. Born and raised in Queens, New York, Gibbs is actually a lifelong Ravens and Orioles fan.Follow 631Don